Ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the party is yet to decide on zoning

This disclosure was made known by the new national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday, April 29

According to Adamu, such a decision is beyond his capacity as the chairman and the national working committee, rather it rests on the shoulder of the party leadership

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party has not taken any decision on the zoning of its presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He made this disclosure on Friday, April 29, while responding to questions from State House reporters after presenting the Ekiti APC governorship candidate, Abiodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adamu said the decision on which part of the country should produce the ruling party candidate was beyond him, Daily Trust reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience Ekiti state APC gubernatorial candidate in State House on Friday, April 29th, 2022, in Abuja. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

Adamu speaks on zoning

While reacting to a question on the zone to produce the presidential candidate, Adamu said:

“I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be.”

Meanwhile, the decision of the ruling party to swap its national offices between the North and the South led to the emergence of Adamu from the North Central as the national chairman.

Speaking on APC forms

The APC national chairman, who defended the expensive presidential and governorship nomination forms, said the party did not regret the decision.

The Punch also reported that Adamu was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu; and the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

