A coalition of Nigerian civil society organisations called on the courts to use the Uzodimma case to restore confidence in the judiciary

The coalition pointed to contradictory claims about how Uzodimma won the Imo West senatorial race, plus the controversial 2020 Supreme Court ruling

The group commended Federal High Court Justice Obiora Egwuatu for resisting alleged pressure and lobbying in the case

Bauchi - A coalition of Nigerian civil society organisations (CSOs) has called on the judiciary to treat the ongoing court case involving Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma as an opportunity to win back public trust in Nigeria's courts.

The statement, issued in Bauchi, was signed by Job Samuel Danfulani of the Centre for Public Integrity, John Samuel Nangi of Nigeria Integrity Watch, and Mohammed Ibrahim Sumaila of the Northern Council of Nigeria. Abdullahi Salisu of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Forum and Hassana Mohammed of the Foundation for Democracy in Africa also signed the document.

Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma is at the centre of a legal dispute involving his senatorial seat. Photo: Hope Uzodimma, Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

Conflicting Claims Over Uzodimma's Senatorial Seat

The coalition drew attention to alleged contradictions in how Governor Uzodimma is said to have won the Imo West senatorial contest. While Uzodimma himself claimed victory through the Option A4 voting method, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership reportedly told the Federal High Court in a formal submission that he emerged through a consensus arrangement, a direct conflict with the governor's account.

The group also recalled the 2020 Supreme Court judgment that removed Emeka Ihedioha from office and declared Uzodimma the winner of the Imo state governorship election. That ruling drew widespread criticism at the time. The coalition noted that Uzodimma is now at the centre of yet another legal dispute, this time with former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Commendation for Justice Egwuatu

The coalition also commended Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, saying Nigeria's judiciary urgently needs more judges of his character. According to the group, Justice Egwuatu resisted alleged pressure and lobbying and chose to uphold justice, and for his steadfastness, "he deserves both commendation and a national award."

The CSOs linked the current situation to a broader crisis of confidence in Nigeria's courts, pointing to past disputes over Imo State's governorship as having seriously damaged the judiciary's reputation. They also referenced reports that several Nigerian judges had been denied United States visas, citing it as part of the larger picture of reputational damage facing the bench.

Source: Legit.ng