INEC published an updated list of governorship candidates for 2027, with Pantami's inclusion among the changes

Gwarzo's name remains off the Kano list, with INEC citing a court order blocking publication of NDC candidates

INEC reviewed 130 petitions in total, upholding 66 and rejecting 64 across multiple states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released an updated list of governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the 2027 elections on Saturday, reinstating some previously excluded candidates while leaving others out.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, aged 53, now appears on the updated Gombe State list as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate. He is listed under the name Ibrahim Isa Ali, with 41-year-old Haruna Ahmadu Hasan named as his running mate.

Gwarzo and Adebutu still absent

In Kano State, the NDC's governorship candidate Abdulsalam Gwarzo and his running mate Rabiu Mustapha remain absent from the updated list. INEC left both positions blank, with the notation "Court Order" entered in the remarks column, indicating that a legal order is preventing publication of their names.

Ladi Adebutu, the PDP's governorship candidate in Ogun State, also remains off the list. INEC rejected the petition filed on his behalf seeking a reversal of his exclusion, unlike Pantami, whose petition was successful.

INEC had first published its final list of governorship candidates on October 10, 2026, leaving out Pantami, Gwarzo, Adebutu and several others. The exclusions stemmed from disputes over compliance with the Electoral Act 2026, which requires political parties to submit their membership registers to the commission before conducting valid primaries. A Supreme Court judgment on September 24 had affirmed the constitutionality of that requirement.

INEC reviews 130 petitions across 26 states

Following pressure from affected candidates and parties, INEC opened a review of nominations and received 69 petitions from 12 political parties across 26 states regarding governorship candidates. Of these, 41 were upheld and 28 were rejected.

For State Houses of Assembly elections, the commission received 61 petitions from 11 political parties across 11 states, approving 25 and rejecting 36. In total, INEC considered 130 petitions, upholding 66 and rejecting 64.

INEC's Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the commission's decisions were based on a review of complaints, relevant records and applicable legal provisions. He added that updated lists reflecting approved candidates would be published on the commission's website.

Source: Legit.ng