Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna state have gotten N200 million for their upkeep from Governor Nyesom Wike

The Rivers state governor made the donation when he consulted with PDP delegates and leaders in the northwest state

Last year, Governor Wike donated a whopping N500 million to the victims of a market fire in Sokoto state

Kaduna - Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday, April 25 donated N200 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna state for their upkeep.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wike made the donation when he visited the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna as part of his campaign tour to seek the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Nyesom Wike was received by Kaduna state PDP officials at the airport. Photo credit: @Topboychriss

Speaking to the Kaduna delegates, Wike said:

“We must not be sentimental about winning the 2023 election. We need people who are courageous and competent to win the election come 2023 and this we will do when you give us the mandate.”

He said that the first thing any serious government must do upon assuming office was to address the issue of security challenges bevelling the country.

His words:

“My major concern within my first six months in office is how to restore our states, how to restore our country, and if you can not do that, there is no need to say you want to govern any state of the head of any country.

“One of the major problems we have as a nation is that we don’t spend much money on intelligence gathering. Unfortunately, we spend more money on buying weapons than on gathering intelligence.”

Wike enjoined party members to eschew any form of bias by uniting to support a single candidate, ahead of the 2023 election.

On his part, Senator Ahmad Makarfi, former Kaduna state governor lauded Wike for his courage describing him as a party faithful who stood for the interest of the masses.

Makarfi also applauded Wike’s donation to the IDPs describing it as heartwarming.

Felix Hyet, the state PDP chairman said the party was poised to field candidates who were the people’s choice and would represent the voices of the common man.

Bandits will run if they hear my name, says Nyesom Wike

Recall that Governor Wike had told PDP delegates in Taraba state that if he secures the party’s presidential ticket and wins the 2023 election, he will take the war to armed bandits currently laying siege in certain parts of the country.

Wike said if bandits hear his name as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, they will run away.

He also said the establishment of state police would be one enduring approach to addressing the festering insecurity in Nigeria.

Insecurity: Buhari asked to resign by Northern Elders Forum

In a related development, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has demanded the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, over the raging killings across the country, especially in the north.

The spokesman of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call on Tuesday, April 12, saying the forum took the decision over the raging killings across the country, especially in northern Nigeria.

The forum said it will be a monumental disaster to allow the president to remain in power until May 2023.

