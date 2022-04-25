A former president of the Senate and a presidential aspirant for the 2023 election has said that Nigerians would not allow any cabal to dictate who would lead Nigerians after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Pius Anyim who is contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), any Nigerian with the impression that some inner caucus arrangement would produce the president in 2023 would be in for a showdown.

Anyim has said that the cabals in the Presidential Villa cannot dictate who would lead Nigerians after President Buhari. Photo: Anyim Pius

The Punch reports that Anyim while stating that he would win the 2023 presidential election said Aso Rock cannot ordain who the next president would be.

His words:

"Maybe you still have the impression that it is Aso Rock that will ordain who the next president will be. I do not share that view.

“I think with the new Electoral Act, people have more confidence that their votes will count. Whether cabal or no cabal, I am going to give my first shot at the presidency and I will win.”

Giving reasons for his ambition to contest for president, the former secretary to the state government of the federation, promised to run an inclusive government while abiding by the principles of democracy and good governance.

He added:

“I am a young man with all respect and I have a whole lot of energy, so there is nothing to leave for anybody to do for me differently.

"I will be hands-on on the job and get the job done. It is when you are not hands-on before that you allow some people to come.”

