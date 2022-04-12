The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has demanded the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, over the raging killings across the country, especially in the north.

The spokesman of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call on Tuesday, April 12, saying the forum took the decision over the raging killings across the country, especially in northern Nigeria.

Part of the statement read:

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed.

We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists, and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.

“Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading.

“It is now time for President Buhari to seriously consider that option since his leadership has proved spectacularly incapable of providing security over Nigerians.

Our Forum is aware of the weight of this advice, and it is also aware that we cannot continue to live under these conditions until 2023 when President Buhari’s term ends.”

He said the forum made the recommendation with the highest sense of responsibility and expressed hope there are enough Nigerians who enjoy the confidence of President Buhari to advise him to consider resigning.

He lamented that killings and assaults on communities have now become daily features of the lives of all Nigerians, as traveling anywhere is now risky, and the option of staying put does not make anyone safer.

He added:

“Killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralyzing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership, and they grow more confident and acquire more competence in subverting the state and our security.

“Nigerians have shed enough tears and blood without an appropriate response from those with responsibilities to protect us.”

Source: Legit.ng