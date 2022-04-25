The hit is on at the moment as Governor Nyesom Wike continues to intensify his presidential ambition with his consultative tours

Governor Wike took his campaign tour to Anambra recently where he reached out to party delegates to support him ahead of the son of the soil Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Wike has been tipped by some political pundits to clinch the presidential ticket of the opposition party PDP

Anambra - One of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has taken his campaign train to Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, PM News reports.

Wike who has been tipped as one of the top favorite candidates to clinch the presidential ticket of the opposition party PDP addressed Anambra delegates of the party to intensify his campaign strategy.

Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi is also among the 14 aspirants eyeing the presidential ticket of the opposition party, PDP. Photo Credit: (Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that while Wike was addressing delegates in Anambra he threw a shot at the former governor of the state and fellow presidential aspirants Peter Obi.

Wike who was full of theatrics while referring to obi said, “I know he will not win. Are you not aware?”

2023: You can lead Nigeria based on theories – Wike tells Obi

He however acknowledged Peter Obi’s presidential ambition but reiterated that Nigeria needed a pragmatic and a practical leader who will not base his leadership style on theories.

He said:

“PDP needs a man who has what it takes to practically engage and wrest this power from APC.”

Wike, while addressing delegates in the state, noted that Anambra has his full allegiance and loyalty as he appealed for their support to help foster his presidential ambition.

Meanwhile, Wike will have a lot to do come May, 28 and 29 at the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he will do battle with political heavyweights like Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi, and a host of others.

However, there is a dilemma and a thug of war within the party as it seems like the party is divided in two where one half of the party is seeking for a consensus candidate, others are seeking the zoning policy of selection.

However, ahead of the 2023 general election, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has revealed what he will not do.

In a recent interview, Wike disclosed he has no plan to step down for any candidate selected through the consensus option.

Meanwhile, the governor has continued his consultation regarding his 2023 race and aspiration in states across the country.

Source: Legit.ng