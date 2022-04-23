Ahead of the governorship election in Rivers state coming up in 2023, the APC has chosen its consensus candidate

The flagbearer of the opposition party in the state is now Architect Tonye Cole following a meeting by party leaders in Abuja on Friday, April 22

Cole will have to slug it out with candidates of other parties in order to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike

Abuja - Architect Tonye Cole has been adopted by the All progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers as the governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.

Vanguard reports that the selection process was done on the night of Friday, April 22, during a meeting in Abuja reportedly attended by Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation.

A source told the newspaper that the decision was made after a nine-man committee submitted its report on who is best to emerge as the party's flagbearer in 2023.

It was gathered that while some aspirants were at odds with the decision of the party's state chapter, no serious, negative action was taken.

Give me ticket or lose 2023 presidential election, Rivers governor tells PDP

Meanwhile, Wike, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had told members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to give him the presidential ticket as payback for his effort to bring them to office.

He made this call while addressing the party national leadership in Abuja on Tuesday, April 19, to formally request their support in his bid to become its flagbearer.

Expressing his preparedness to be president, Wike noted that it is time for the party officials to repay him for the good he did to them.

He said:

“One good turn deserves another. So you people should also payback. Because you didn’t go to campaign, but now am coming to campaign. So payback.”

The Rivers governor flaunted his credentials as a true party man who lived through its trials and tribulations to save it why some people abandoned the main opposition party, Daily Trust added.

Wike added:

“I am a full committed member of this party. I entered this party in 1998 when it was formed. This party has given me everything in life and I have never abandoned this party because of one grievance or the other."

