Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has been urged to join the 2023 presidential race

The call was made by Fusion 774, a political support and economic advocacy group with a grassroots appeal

The group is comprised of people of character, and content, with socio-economic and political worth, with membership cutting across the 774 LGAs of the country

FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has been urged to join the presidential race.

The call was made by a group, Fusion 774 at a press conference on Friday, April 22 in Abuja.

Members of the Fusion 774 at the press conference in Abuja. Photo credit: Buratai Support Group

Source: Facebook

Convener of the group, Comrade Sadiq Jikta while extolling the virtues of the retired General turned Diplomat said, the call is borne out of the security challenges the country is facing today, which has become a threat to national security.

Comrade Jikta said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We the members of Fusion774, a political support, and economic advocacy group, today the 22nd of April, 2022, announce our call to Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), to come out and contest for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We have witnessed different threats to our survival as a country, from civil disturbances, ethnic to religious conflicts, the Niger delta armed groups, kidnapping, banditry have become the order of the day.

“Citizens can’t live freely; they have to live under different threats to life and properties, this situation has created unassuming hardship in the land, it is now difficult for citizens to access the basic needs of life, it suffices to say that the country is drifting toward a failed state.

“Nigeria is currently in very challenging times, it is important to decide on the right leadership, a leadership with the capacity and ability to deliver, a leader that can reverse the carnage, and make the country work for us all.”

He noted that pragmatically, as mandate carriers of the young generation, Fusion 774 is an authentic, expressive and authoritative voice of the people of Nigeria.

He added:

“Today, experts believe that security challenges of the future are not going to be external aggression; countries will have to contend with internal security, with this, we have to be proactive in handling issues of security.”

In his remarks, Dr. Abubakar Sani Mohammed who is the national secretary of the group said Buratai has become the group’s choice because of his empathy and passion for the downtrodden.

2023: Old generation should step aside, says Ex-President Obasanjo

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, February 21 called on the old generation of Nigerians to give way to the younger breeds in the building of a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

He made the comment while speaking virtually at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across Nigeria’.

Nigeria requires fresh, patriotic perspectives, says Olawepo-Hashim

In a related development, a former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has stated that Nigeria’s problems require a fresh and patriotic perspective as Nigerians search for who leads the nation in the next presidential election in 2023.

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 2, Olawepo-Hashim explained that issues such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and infrastructural decay, cannot be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centred on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity, and sycophancy must now give way if Nigeria is to regain her greatness.

Source: Legit.ng