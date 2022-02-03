As the race towards 2023 enters a crucial bend, a presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said Nigeria requires a fresh start

The APC chieftain stated that Nigeria's challenges can only be solved by fresh and critical thinking

Olawepo-Hashim further stated that Nigeria’s politics must be rescued from the stranglehold of the corrupt and the inept

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has stated that Nigeria’s problems require a fresh and patriotic perspective as Nigerians search for who leads the nation in the next presidential election in 2023.

In a release by sent to Legit.ng his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, February 2, Olawepo-Hashim explained that issues such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and infrastructural decay, cannot be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

Olawepo-Hashim says Nigeria's politics must be rescued from the corrupt and the inept. Photo credit: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Source: Facebook

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centred on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity, and sycophancy must now give way if Nigeria is to regain her greatness.

He also argued that Nigeria’s politics must be rescued from the stranglehold of the corrupt and the inept who have in the past twenty years developed audacity and a sense of entitlement to rule.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olawepo-Hashim, therefore, enjoined every adult Nigerian to stand up to be counted as 80 percent of the decisions concerning the political future of Nigeria will be taken as parties head for their primaries.

Nigerian elites, he said, must be more responsible, the middle class must be more transformative and move out of their comfort zone to be more empathetic and connect with the abject condition of the down-trodden, who is said are over 60 percent of the population.

Part of the statement read:

“At this point in the nation’s history, we need leaders not, rulers. We need patriots and national unifiers, not tribalists. We need modernisers and not those who will take us deeper backward into darkness.

“Our ancestors built a democracy that in eleven years, became one of the best examples in Asia and Africa. My generation ended the military rule that aborted the dream of our founding fathers of the First Republic.

“Therefore, we can also put an end to the reign of the political locusts that are making nonsense of our hard-won democracy.”

Okorocha declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Meanwhile, former Imo state governor and APC chieftain, Senator Rochas Okorocha has declared his interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

On Wednesday, January 26, Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President which was read at plenary.

Okorocha who currently represents Imo West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

In a related development, the National Coalition Group has given Vice President Yemi Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the APC to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the presidential election with an experimental candidate in the next general election.

Source: Legit.ng