The ruling All Progressives Congress has been accused of shaking Nigeria to its foundation due to bad governance

A PDP youth group said the ruling party has destroyed the economy of the country due to the incompetence of its officials

The group further stated that anyone associated with the Buhari administration should not be angling to return to government at all levels in the country

FCT, Abuja - People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth group, PDP New Generation, on Wednesday, April 20 declared that Nigerians deserve a certificate in 2023 for surviving the hardship caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Director-General of the group, Audu Mahmood, made the comment at a press briefing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The PDP New Generation says Nigerians deserve a certificate of survival for the hardship caused by APC. Photo credit: Summit Post

His words:

“Permit me to categorically say that every Nigerian deserves a certificate of survival for the hardship caused by APC.

“We urge every citizen of this country to register and ensure to collect their permanent voters' card so that in the forthcoming election, we collectively use their broom to sweep them all out from the state, legislative, and federal elective offices.

“Our fellow Nigerians, in the forthcoming 2023 general election, a vote against the APC and for the PDP is an act of patriotism for Nigeria.”

The group also stated that ministers who served Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari should return to their respective homes come May 29, 2023, at the termination of the APC-led administration.

Mahmood pointed out it was safer for the country to have the president and its team take a back seat in governance at all levels for a new set of Nigerians to build the economy.

He said:

“Our nation stands on the perimeter of crisis. An astounding calamity beckons. But this current misfit of leadership can be averted disaster if they manage the remaining of our fragile union.

“The failed leadership and governance at hand-cut across every elected or appointed member of this government.

“Therefore, we ask that all members of the Federal Executive Council and governors of the APC who do not have solutions to the current calamities at sight and the aberration in place - to honourably and with a bit of shame refute their plans of planning to return or seek electoral power to continue or complete the damage they started.

“On May 29, 2023, every member of this government should join President Muhammadu Buhari and return to their respective villages. You all have done enough damage to our today, and the future, please go and let Nigeria be again.”

2023: Governance suffers as public office holders prepare for party primaries

Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed how major organs of governments across the country now operate at the lowest ebb as politicians engage in an intense fight for tickets of their parties for the 2023 general election in the country.

A survey showed that top functionaries of government and lawmakers have riveted their attention to securing tickets for elective offices as parties step up preparations for primaries to pick candidates.

The National Assembly has proceeded on break, ostensibly to enable its members, a number of whom are seeking fresh mandate or nursing governorship aspiration, to partake in their respective party primaries.

