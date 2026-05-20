Premier League: Woman Who Married Arsenal Supporter Advises Ladies, Shares Qualities of Her Husband
- A Nigerian woman has advised single ladies on what to look out for before they settle down and accept a man's hands in marriage
- She stated that Arsenal supporters are one of those men to be deeply loyal because they supported the club for decades without a trophy
- The video emerged online after Arsenal secured the 2025/26 Premier League title on Tuesday night
A Nigerian lady has advised single women on the kind of men they should choose after disclosing that she was married to an Arsenal supporter.
Her statement came after Arsenal secured the 2025/26 Premier League title on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026.
The woman, identified as @drgracehealth on TikTok, shared a video showing her husband in a state of high excitement following his favourite club's victory. She linked his steadfastness as a football supporter to personal loyalty in relationships.
Lady praises husband following Arsenal's victory
Father's WhatsApp message to daughter after Arsenal won Premier League title gets people talking online
In the video, the lady described her husband as the happiest man in the world following the trophy win. She urged single women to look for Arsenal supporters if they want dedicated partners.
In the viral video, @drgracehealth said:
"Association of Arsenal Wives, let's gather. Let me tell you, date an Arsenal man and marry an Arsenal man. Marry a man who is an Arsenal fan. Do you know why? You will not find a more loyal man. No trophy for decades, but they're still fans. My husband right now is the happiest man in the world. He is the happiest man. Also my brother, who is also an Arsenal fan, but if you're single, make sure you're looking for an Arsenal man. He's like so excited right now."
Reactions as lady with Arsenal husband speaks
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:
Naababy said:
"As a proud Gunner,l need to get myself an Arsenal man."
Fedora said:
"Arsenal fan by birth. My dad is an Arsenal fan, and I joined him. 🥰 Arsenal for life."
Perezski
"Part of the reasons why my wife is enjoying our marriage is because I am an Arsenal fan. Being an Arsenal fan taught me loyalty, perseverance and faithfulness. Above all, I dey caring scatter."
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Watch the video below:
Man react after Arsenal won Premier League
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following Arsenal's victory in the Premier League against 19 other teams, an individual could be seen in a TikTok video alongside a group of other men kneeling on the ground with his hands raised while speaking in excitement.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng