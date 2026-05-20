A Nigerian woman has advised single ladies on what to look out for before they settle down and accept a man's hands in marriage

She stated that Arsenal supporters are one of those men to be deeply loyal because they supported the club for decades without a trophy

The video emerged online after Arsenal secured the 2025/26 Premier League title on Tuesday night

A Nigerian lady has advised single women on the kind of men they should choose after disclosing that she was married to an Arsenal supporter.

Her statement came after Arsenal secured the 2025/26 Premier League title on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026.

Lady whose husband supports Arsenal speaks about his current condition and gives strong advice to women. Photo credit: @drgracehealth/TikTok, Arsenal FC

Source: TikTok

The woman, identified as @drgracehealth on TikTok, shared a video showing her husband in a state of high excitement following his favourite club's victory. She linked his steadfastness as a football supporter to personal loyalty in relationships.

Lady praises husband following Arsenal's victory

In the video, the lady described her husband as the happiest man in the world following the trophy win. She urged single women to look for Arsenal supporters if they want dedicated partners.

In the viral video, @drgracehealth said:

"Association of Arsenal Wives, let's gather. Let me tell you, date an Arsenal man and marry an Arsenal man. Marry a man who is an Arsenal fan. Do you know why? You will not find a more loyal man. No trophy for decades, but they're still fans. My husband right now is the happiest man in the world. He is the happiest man. Also my brother, who is also an Arsenal fan, but if you're single, make sure you're looking for an Arsenal man. He's like so excited right now."

Reactions as lady with Arsenal husband speaks

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Naababy said:

"As a proud Gunner,l need to get myself an Arsenal man."

Fedora said:

"Arsenal fan by birth. My dad is an Arsenal fan, and I joined him. 🥰 Arsenal for life."

Perezski

"Part of the reasons why my wife is enjoying our marriage is because I am an Arsenal fan. Being an Arsenal fan taught me loyalty, perseverance and faithfulness. Above all, I dey caring scatter."

Watch the video below:

Man react after Arsenal won Premier League

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following Arsenal's victory in the Premier League against 19 other teams, an individual could be seen in a TikTok video alongside a group of other men kneeling on the ground with his hands raised while speaking in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng