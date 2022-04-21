On Wednesday, April 20, the ruling party, APC fixed the cost of its presidential forms at N100 million per aspirant

This news was however did not go down well in the polity as Nigerians expressed deep shock over the outrageous price of the forms

Interestingly, some aspirants noted that the development would discourage youths from taking part in the political affairs of the country, for others, it is just too much considering the harsh economic realities

on Wednesday, April 20, the All Progressives Congress (APC) fixed the cost of its nomination and expression of interest forms for the presidential ticket at N100 million per aspirant.

In reaction, many Nigerians took to the social media accusing the party of encouraging corruption and of shutting out competent and credible Nigerians from the political space in favour of a clique of those they termed power monger.

Enraged by what was described as an outrageous fee, one of the aspirants for the APC ticket, Adamu Garba, called for a collective action to rescue the country from the stranglehold of the moneybags, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday attended the National Executive Committee meeting of his party, the All Progressives Congress. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Reactions

Afenifere

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking through its general secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseni, pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, described the APC nomination fee as ridiculous, saying it showed how hugely expensive the nation’s democracy is.

According to Ebiseni, the fee will encourage corruption, inequality and alienation of the common people.

Ibrahim Kasai

Though a stalwart of the party and former ambassador to Ukraine, Ibrahim Kasai, admitted that the fee was high, he said the intention was not to deprive people of contesting but to sanitise the processes.

Speaking with the news outlet, Kasai said the offices of the president and governor, in particular, were not meant for those testing water politically, adding that it was meant for serious-minded people who are adequately prepared for the offices.

APC Aspirant

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of APC in Plateau State, Chief Amos Gizo, said the fees would definitely prune down the number of aspirants, adding that some of those who had shown interest did not know the rudiments of politics.

Kperogi, HURIWA speak

A professor of journalism and celebrated columnist, Farooq Kperogi, accused the federal government of double standards in passing the Not-Too-Young-To-Run law, as well as fixing the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.

Kperogi, via his Twitter handle, @farooqkperogi, said the APC was clearly telling young Nigerians that they cannot run for the presidency.

HURIWA reacts

Also, a rights group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the source of wealth of any APC aspirant who picks the party’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

Northern business mogul signs N100m cheque for Tinubu's presidential form

The director-general of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, has signed a N100 million cheque to purchase the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential nomination form for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Suleiman, described as Kebbi business mogul, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 20.

He wrote:

"I, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (D.G TSO) will like to officially state that i have signed A Cheque to the tune of 100 million Naira, for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of interest form for our Leader @officialABAT God bless.#BAT2023 ♾♾♾"

2023: What Buhari told APC governors, party leaders at NEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 20, in Abuja urged members of the APC to be more mindful of the pitfalls that led to the ouster of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

The president spoke at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

“The PDP thought that only time could remove them, and the time actually came. They thought it was impossible to lose elections,’’ the president said.

Source: Legit.ng