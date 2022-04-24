2023 Presidency: Sam Ohuabunwa Visits Edo PDP Delegates, Leadership

Presidential aspirant Sam Ohuabunwa has visited leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state

As consultations by presidential aspirants with constituents continue across the country, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has visited leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Ohuabunwa, who is contesting under the umbrella of the party, arrived Edo State saturday April 24, and immediately paid a courtesy visit to the state chairman of the party, Mr Tony Aziegbemi.

Presidential aspirant Sam Ohuabunwa has visited leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state.

He had also paid a visit to stakeholders of the party, including delegates with whom he shared his vision a and mission.

Addressing them, the pharmacist in a statement made available to Legit.ng, postulated that anybody who wants to be president “must be enlightened, visionary, competent, and possess a positive character, be a man of integrity and must be courageous. These are the criteria for assessing leadership in Nigeria at the Presidential level”.

He decried the diverse injustice and insecurity in the country, arguing that they are all correlated.

According to him, he would deal with the economy if he becomes the President come 2023, “to make sure all is working well,” adding that the government does not create jobs but the enabling environment that will create private sector jobs.

He affirmed that Nigeria is an investment haven and he intends to make this manifest by creating programmes and projects that could create jobs “which will drive away poverty,” including making business proposals part of final year students in tertiary institutions’ projects and establishing what he called the “Small Business Development Authority”, to assist the students financially on a partnership basis.

The aspirant promised to mechanise agriculture, and introduce “reversal tourism” where Nigerian cultural performances would be showcased overseas for financial gains to cut the nation’s dependence on oil revenues.

Ohuabunwa also attended the 60th wedding anniversary of Solomon Asemota (SAN) and his wife, a ceremony which held in Benin City, the state capital.

Peter Obi, Pius Anyim, other presidential aspirants lay serious allegations against southeast governors

The opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with a fresh crisis as presidential aspirants from the southeast region have accused governors of the party of working against their aspirations.

The aspirants four different aspirants from the region had alleged that the governors of Enugu and Abia states; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu are tirelessly working against their aspirations to clinch the 2023 presidential ticket.

The aggrieved aspirants are a former Senate President, Pius Anyim; a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi; Sam Ohuabunwa and a US-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

