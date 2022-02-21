Former Nigerian leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the older generation to step aside in the business of governance in Nigeria

According to Obasanjo it is time for the younger generation to take care in the affairs of the country

Obasanjo made the comment while speaking in his capacity as the chairman of an occasion hosted by a prominent foundation

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, February 21 called on the old generation of Nigerians to give way for the younger breeds in the building of a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

The Punch newspaper reports that Obasanjo while speaking virtually at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across Nigeria’.

During the event, the guest speaker and governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said he was in secondary school when the late Murtala Mohammed directed the affairs of the country.

Obasanjo in a veiled reference to Fayemi's comment said:

“We need to have an intergenerational collaboration. Fayemi said he was in primary school when Murtala-Obasanjo was there. So, if the people of Murtala-Obasanjo are competing with you as governor then something is wrong.

“Murtala-Obasanjo group should be stepping aside. Whatever experience and knowledge you have, we should be able to give it to you and should be able to give it to those coming after you, so that whatever you have you are passing it down to those of you who are coming behind not to start competing with you but make you have access to what would make you Nigeria better you find it.”

Obasanjo also blamed insecurity in the country on the access to weapons after the Nigerian civil war.

He stated that beyond the crisis caused by the controversial Sharia law, unemployment also contributed to the insurgency in the country.

Obasanjo speaks at book launch, says Nigeria needs more rebels

Recall that Obasanjo recently said Nigeria needs more rebels who would speak the truth to power not minding whose ox is gored, adding that it was one of the greatest steps towards rebuilding the country.

He made the comment on Saturday, February 19 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while unveiling the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.”

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it required “more rebels” to stand and speak for the truth, adding that whoever must live a life of honesty and integrity had to be a rebel.

Nigeria requires fresh, patriotic perspectives, says Olawepo-Hashim

In a related development, a former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has stated that Nigeria’s problems require a fresh and patriotic perspective as Nigerians search for who leads the nation in the next presidential election in 2023.

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 2, Olawepo-Hashim explained that issues such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and infrastructural decay, cannot be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centred on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity, and sycophancy must now give way if Nigeria is to regain her greatness.

