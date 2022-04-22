The Olubadan of Ibadan, Dr. Senator Lekan Balogun Ali-Iwo Okunmade II, has prayed for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The respected monarch prayed that the vice president will emerge as the next president of Nigeria in the 2023 polls

VP Osinbajo was in Oyo state to interact with APC stakeholders days after his now-viral presidential declaration

Ibadan - His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Dr. Senator Lekan Balogun Ali-Iwo Okunmade II, has prayed for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

He stated this when the vice president paid a courtesy call at his palace on Saturday, April 22 ahead of his interaction with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Oyo state.

Olubadan interacting with VP Osinbajo during the meeting.

Source: Twitter

In his remarks, the Olubadan described the vice president as:

“A wonderful human being, a wonderful person. Hopefully, in God’s name, you will be president of Nigeria. May Allah grant you success on what you have in mind, may Allah support you. I can spend the next two hours just praying for you.”

On arrival in Ibadan, the vice president received a rousing reception right from the airport and on the streets by excited residents and people in the state, who came out to welcome him.

At the palace, Professor Osinbajo intimated the monarch of his intention to run for president under the platform of the ruling APC.

Later the vice president interacted with APC party leaders and delegates in Oyo state at an event where his speech was often interrupted by the singing of different political lyrics in support of him.

Speaking, Osinbajo said:

“In the seven years that I have been involved, because the president considered it the right thing to do and, in his generosity, and openness, he gave me every opportunity to serve including sensitive international assignments.

“As you know, I also acted as president during certain periods when the president was away and everything I learnt as acting president has prepared me to run as president of our country.

“God doesn’t make mistakes. God is deliberate in everything He does and by giving me all of these opportunities to understand governance for myself at the highest level of our country, all of it was not just so that I can sit down and write a memoir, no, it was to come handy one day and I believe the time has come.

“I believe that the time has come and I have the responsibility to my country, to you, to all our children and the coming generations to give all of what I have learnt, everything I have learnt, all of the services to be able to give it to our country. To serve our country faithfully and honestly is my intention.

“One advantage I would have is that on day one, I can hit the ground running because I know what it takes.”

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group to purchase N100 million nomination fee for VP

In a related development, members of The Progressives Project (TPP) have expressed their readiness to procure the APC expression of interest and nomination forms for Osinbajo in pursuit of his presidential ambition.

The director-general of the Osinbajo campaign organisation, Senator Kabiru Gaya made this known to reporters in Abuja on Thursday, April 21 adding that the gesture speaks volume of the depth of acceptability of Osinbajo among Nigerians.

Gaya who chairs the Senate committee on INEC maintained that Osinbajo would not be intimidated by his adversaries to drop his presidential ambition.

2023: Posters of betrayal during Easter traced to Tinubu's team, says OSM

Meanwhile, the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has alleged that the Tinubu campaign team sponsored the blasphemous poster campaign against Osinbajo, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the Easter period.

Recall that posters carrying Osinbajo’s picture with the inscription “the Judas who betrayed his master,” littered walls and street light poles in parts of the FCT around the Easter period, raising blasphemous dust against the sponsors and brains behind the posters.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Adejuwon Babatunde, director of media and publicity of the OSM, claimed that telephone chats and call logs of a suspect arrested by security agencies indicate that the Tinubu campaign team was responsible for the posting of blasphemous posters.

