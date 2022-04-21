The Tinubu campaign team has been accused of sponsoring the poster campaign against Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja

The poster campaign elicited wide condemnation across the country with many saying it is blasphemous

The Tinubu media team had also denied any involvement in the campaign, saying it was an attempt to rope its principal into a storm of blasphemy

FCT, Abuja - The Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has alleged that the Tinubu campaign team sponsored the blasphemous poster campaign against Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the Easter period.

Recall that posters carrying Osinbajo’s picture with the inscription “the Judas who betrayed his master,” littered walls and street light poles in parts of the FCT around the Easter period, raising blasphemous dust against the sponsors and brains behind the posters.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Adejuwon Babatunde, director of media and publicity of the OSM, claimed that telephone chats and call logs of a suspect arrested by security agencies indicate that the Tinubu campaign team was responsible for the posting of blasphemous posters.

Supporters of VP Osinbajo say he has been subjected to unfair attacks since he announced his intention to run for presidency. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The statement noted that though the prime suspect, Mike Oluwole, a 52-year-old Abuja-based graphics designer from Osun state, denied working for the Tinubu campaign team, records of his phone chats with a member of the team, contradicted his statement to the police.

According to security agents quoted in the statement, Oluwole denied working with anyone and attributed his actions to frustration.

Phone records indict arrested printer of Osinbajo's controversial poster

But records of his phone chats with one Alhaji Aminu Suleiman and one Tosin Adeyanju from the Tinubu media group, dated Thursday, March 24, and Tuesday, April 12 revealed the involvement of the campaign team in the despicable act.

The OSM stated:

“The exchanges between Mr. Oluwole and the other persons contradict his claims that he wasn’t working for anyone including Tinubu supporters.

“The action by Tinubu’s supporters has exposed the desperation of the Vice President’s political opponents and the apprehension in their camp over Osinbajo’s increasing popularity and wide acceptability by Nigerians.

“We urge the VP not to be distracted as the race for the 2023 elections intensifies. Nigerians however need to be vigilant and beware of the antics of those who do not mean well for our country, and who are deploying desperate strategies in an abortive attempt to revive a failing campaign.”

Just as the Osinbajo media council noted earlier in the week through a statement, detractors will be unrelenting in their promotion of campaigns of calumny against the VP, but his admirers must remain resolute and firm to emerge victorious at the end of the day.

Source: Legit.ng