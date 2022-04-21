A support group working for Prof Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition has declared that they are will back the vice president financially

The group was reacting to the amount pegged for the presidential nomination form by the ruling APC recently

The political group also declared that those disseminating false narratives to demarket Osinbajo will fail woefully

FCT, Abuja - Members of The Progressives Project (TPP) have expressed their readiness to procure the N100 million worth of All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo in pursuit of his presidential ambition.

The director-general of the Osinbajo campaign organisation, Senator Kabiru Gaya made this known to reporters in Abuja on Thursday, April 21 adding that the gesture speaks volume of the depth of acceptability of Osinbajo among Nigerians.

VP Osinbajo will get the support of his supporters to purchase the N100 million APC presidential nomination form. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Gaya who chairs the Senate committee on INEC maintained that Osinbajo would not be intimidated by his adversaries to drop his presidential ambition.

The Kano-born politician contended that Osinbajo stands out as the most competent aspirant to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure in May 2023.

His words:

''Even an internal issue of the price of our party’s nomination form is being deliberately misinterpreted in some circles when we feel confident that unlike moneybags, our truly populist candidate is popular enough to pool supporters’ token donations and raise such money with ease.

''Just one youth group with TPP, the progressive group alone says that they can raise N100 million with rough voluntary contributions of N10, 000 each by 10, 000 of their supporters who are keen on seeing a better future.

"Our populist Mathematics is flawless and very strong; moneybags within or outside APC will only lose their dollars in any contest against the people’s will.

''Unlike the history of some other political parties, records show that neither APC presidential ticket nor its VP slot had ever been won by throwing money around but by populist endorsement from north and south."

He added that Osinbajo's supporters will not descend low to play gutter politics and will continue to warn its members against involvement in insults and vilification.

He said:

''We are democrats, we believe in uniting people and in submitting ourselves and competing ideas to the people’s evaluation and decisions through the ballot box.

"For us at TPP, the unity of Nigeria, as well as the unity of all progressives, remain paramount.

"We are not unaware that a band of very few pessimists who try to deceive themselves and their sponsors about their lower chances are equally disseminating false narratives in a futile effort to demarket Yemi Osinbajo.

"Some have said that some opposition elements probably have a hand in it, out of fear of APC’s much-improved prospects of victory with Osinbajo as a presidential candidate.''

