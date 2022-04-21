Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Pastor Henry Ojo has revealed the presidential aspirants Nigerians should vote for

The president of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide said God told him only two out of all the politicians who have declared presidential ambition means well for the country

Pastor Ojo said the two are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Nyesom Wike and advised Nigerians to vote for one of them

Ibadan, Oyo state - Pastor Henry Ojo, the president of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Arogungbogunmi, has said God told him that only two presidential aspirants among those who have disclosed their intentions so far have the love of Nigeria at heart.

The cleric said one of the aspirants is from the southwest while the other is from the south-south, The Punch reported.

Pastor Henry Ojo wants Nigerians to vote for either Vice President Osinbajo or Governor Wike.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Pastor Ojo gave the prophecy on Wednesday, April 20, at a briefing on what he called ‘Shedding light on the mind of God to Nigerians’ in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

His words:

“Of all the presidential aspirants that have indicated their interest to contest in the 2023 elections, God told me that only two can steer the ship of the nation.

"The first person is from the South-West while the second person is from the South-South. One of the two personalities is Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo while the second person is Nyesom Wike.”

Presidency 2023: Osinbajo, Wike will perform well if elected

Pastor Ojo said God told him Nigerians will enjoy the dividends of democracy under Vice President Osinbajo.

“God told me that Osinbajo would perform well if he is elected as President. Under his administration, God says that the citizens would feel the effects of democracy and the land would be free from bondage," said.

“On the other hand, God said that he put the zeal to serve Nigeria into the heart of Nyesom Wike. This implies that if he is elected as the President, he would perform creditably. Under his watch, the country would witness development."

Allow a man after God's heart to emerge as president, Ojo tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Pastor Ojo urged Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious sentiments by allowing a man after God’s heart to emerge as the president in 2023 instead of voting blindly for candidates with self-serving intentions.

Referring to Osinbajo and Wike, the cleric said:

“The two aspirants that God told me about on the 2023 presidential election are Osinbajo and Wike. If any of the two is voted for to be president of Nigeria."

He said "other aspirants are there to just mark their time and under them, corruption would rise to an embarrassing peak."

Give me ticket or lose 2023 presidential election, Rivers governor tells PDP

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and presidential aspirant on the PDP's platform, has told members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to give him the presidential ticket as payback for his effort to bring them to office.

He made this call while addressing the party national leadership in Abuja on Tuesday, April 19, to formally request their support in his bid to become the party's presidential flagbearer.

Expressing his preparedness to be president, Wike noted that it is time for the party officials to repay him for the good he did to them.

Source: Legit.ng