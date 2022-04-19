Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he ran round the stadium during his official declaration to show that he has the strength to manage Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of transportation has finally revealed why he ran round the Port Harcourt stadium in Rivers state during his official declaration as a presidential aspirant for 2023 elections.

Punch Newspaper reports that he made this known in Ile-Ife, Osun state, during a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as part of consultation on his 2023 presidential ambition.

Rotimi Amaechi has revealed why he ran round the Port Harcourt stadium in Rivers state during his official declaration.

Source: Twitter

He insisted that he ran round the stadium to check how fit he was to “carry the problems of the country."

He said:

“Age will not be an issue. I am like a bridge between the young and the old

“People have asked me why I ran round the stadium. I was checking to see how fit I am, so I had to run round the stadium to confirm to myself that I’m strong enough to carry the problems of the country, whether it is mentally or physically.

“Because you need both mental capacity and physical fitness to manage this country. You have to be physically strong and have the mental capacity to make decisions on behalf of the country.”

In his response, Oba Ogunwusi said to Amaechi:

“You have been relevant since the start of this republic, it is for a reason and I urge you to use that grace for the betterment of all Nigerians.”

