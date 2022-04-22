Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that he has the knowledge to lead Nigeria, having worked as an acting president

Osinbajo noted that President Buhari handed the mantle of leadership to him at a time before leaving Nigeria on medical vacation because he trusted his mettle

The vice president on Friday, April 22, added that God has been preparing him for something bigger all along

Ibadan, Oyo - As he advances his presidential ambition, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told Nigerians that he has the needed experience to hit the ground running if given the mandate to lead Nigeria come 2023.

The vice president during his visit to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Friday, April 22, also revealed two persons who inspired his bid to become president.

Osinbajo said he had learned a lot under Buhari (Photo: @ProfOsinbajo)

Source: Twitter

President Buhari

Osinbajo who spoke extensively on his readiness to succeed President Buhari noted that having served at a time as an acting president when his boss was away on medical vacation, he knows his onions when it comes to national leadership, The Cable reports.

During his visit to Oyo for a meeting with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Osinbajo said the practical knowledge he gathered while working with Buhari will not be wasted.

God

Added to this, the vice president was of the view that all along, God was preparing him for the bigger stage, adding that the time for him to take over the mantle of leadership and put his experience to use has come, Nigerian Tribune added.

His words:

“In those years, I have been involved because the president considered it right. In his own generosity and openness, he gave me every opportunity to serve, including very sensitive international assignments.

“As you know, I also acted as president during a certain period when the president was away on medical vacation. Everything that I learned as vice-president and acting president has prepared me to run and function as president of our country.

“God does not make a mistake; He is deliberate in everything that he does. By giving me all those opportunities to see and understand governance by myself at the highest level, they were not for me to sit down and write my memoirs, they are to come in handy one day.

“I believe that the time has come. I have the responsibility to my country, to all our children and the coming generation to give all that I have learnt to our country and to serve it peacefully, honestly and transparently. One advantage I have is that from day one, I can hit the ground running because I know what it takes.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo finally declares for presidency

Recall that Osinbajo had finally declared his intention to bid for the APC ticket to run for president. He made the declaration in a video he posted on his Facebook page on Monday, April 10.

He spoke about his capacity and experience having been vice president for about seven years.

