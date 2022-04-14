Nigerians have been urged to ensure they elect leaders that would protect their interests in the forthcoming general elections

The call was made by Ibrahim Bello, a 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress

According to Bello, the entire security architecture of the country needs to be reviewed to address the current challenges faced by Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Bello, has said that Nigeria is witnessing different forms of agitation across the country because leaders have failed to promote justice, equity and fairness to the people.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, April 14, while declaring to contest for president in the 2023 general election, Bello pledged to provide credible leadership devoid of sentiments, negative emotions and vested interest.

Bello said that Nigeria's security architecture should be reviewed. Photo: Adamu Ali

He said there would be no agitation from groups across the country if Nigeria was practising a system that promotes fairness and follows justice to the latter.

Bello said:

I joined the race to put forward my vision for Nigeria and provide credible leadership devoid of sentiments, negative emotions, selfish interests and fear of God.

"What we are going through now when you talk of insecurity and economic problem, they are not major problems."

Also noting that Nigeria's major problem is that leadership is beclouded with sentiments, Bello said the people need to detach themselves from every emotional connection either by tribe, ethnicity or religion to their supposed leaders.

He added:

"We need a leadership that is free of all these, meaning there will be justice, equity and fairness. When you put these on the system there will not be agitations."

Also speaking on inclusivity and engaging young people in meaningful issues of governance, Bello, who is from Borno state promised to redirect what he observed as the vast energies of youths to productive ventures.

He added that the young people can be engaged to become entrepreneurs by removing erected bottlenecks in accessing funding.

He said if elected president his government would not create jobs but develop entrepreneurs because creating employment would lead to the creation of an army of people in public service.

He opined that the bulk of money made through Internally Generated Revenue would be used to pay salaries.

His words:

"We are going to shift from job creation to entrepreneurship development where our majority of youths will be trained and their energy will be redirected toward private sector.

"We are going to be liberalising and opening the economy in such a away that average Nigerian will have the opportunity as long as you have ideas without need to bribe your way or look for godfather."

"All you need to do as a Nigerian is to have positive ideas of what to do and the government will provide enabling environment and supporting infrastructures and facilities."

On security, the presidential aspirant stressed the need for an overhaul of Nigeria's security architecture to tackle the present challenges in the country.

He said:

"A holistic overview of our security architecture to find the cause of the problem because removing the cause of the problem will remove the problem. What we ere doing is more reactionary process rather than preventive process."

