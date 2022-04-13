Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, an APC chieftain would be officially declaring his intention to run for the 2023 presidency in Nigeria

The former presidential aspirant on Wednesday, April 13, cautioned Nigerians on how to choose the country's next president

Olawepo-Hashim who contested back in 2019 said he is will make his declaration for the presidency before the end of April

A chieftain of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned that Nigerians cannot afford to choose the next president from amongst those who have made a career of living on government since 1999, and expect positive changes in their lives and in the country.

Olawepo-Hashim who is set to make his official declaration for the presidential contest before the end of April made the disclosure in a chat with Journalists in Lagos state on Wednesday, April 13.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is set to make his official declaration for the presidency. Photo credit: Segun Abifarin.

The 2019 presidential candidate argued that some of those who have stayed too long in the status quo have become part of the corrupt system, adding that it is an illusion to expect corruption to fight corruption.

He explained that a corrupt individual/system cannot fight corruption, and so the nation needs a clean break from its ugly past to break the heavy rod of rot off its back in order to move forward.

In his words:

“Either in the APC or PDP or any other party, those whose only job has been to change from one government office to another and have never done any other productive thing apart from squandering government money, driving convoys of cars around that they do not fuel themselves, escorted by security paid for by Government, are far removed from the true realities of Nigeria, and are therefore incapable of comprehending the urgency and depth of transformation Nigeria needs.

"I laugh when I read about someone who has never set up even a barber shop in his or her life promising young people employment. These are people who do not even understand how businesses run."

Olawepo-Hashim disclosed that one of the things that attracted him to the APC is the President Muhammadu's belief that corruption must be crushed in Nigeria, but added that sadly, corruption has become one of the major reasons for the slow progress, and the underbelly of some of the nation’s security problems such as banditry and kidnappings.

According to him:

"Nigeria loses a lot to corruption. According to Price Water Cooper (PWC), a global Consulting outfit, if not arrested by 2030, corruption will be costing Nigeria 37% of her GDP; i.e. 200 billion USD, a whooping N100 trillion (Naira), about 15 times our national budget".

"This will translate to 1,000 USD per capital; five hundred thousand by each Nigerian. The significance of this on our lives, in terms of avoidable death is staggering.”

