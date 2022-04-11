President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to ensure that he assents to the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill once it gets to his table

The same advise was also given to lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate by a civil society organisation in Abuja

The group said speedy passage of the bill by both the executive and the legislature will expedite actions that could improve on youth development in Nigeria

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency on Monday, April 11, commended the lawmakers of the House of Representatives for passing a Bill for an Act to establish NYSC Trust Fund.

The House of Assembly had earlier passed the Bill after the adoption of the recommendations by the House Committee on Youth Development, chaired by Yemi Adaramodu.

President Buhari has been urged to assent to the NYSC trust fund bill in due time. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

The new bill seeks to provide adequate funding for NYSC to improve skill acquisition, training and empowerment strategy for corps members across the country.

According to the bill, this can be achieved by conducting training and retraining of NYSC personnel and developing camps and NYSC formations and facilities.

Speaking at attended by Legit.ng, the convener of the group, Isaac Ikpa, urged the Nigerian Senate to toe the line of their counterparts at the Lower Chamber.

Ikpa said it is important for lawmakers of the Senate to concur to the bill, while calling on President Muhammad Buhari, to speedily assent to it.

His words:

"The House is obviously full of members that look at the future of the nation and consider just how well our growth as a people is important to the success of governance.

"Our place as a nation in the continent and the world is only further emphasized with bills such as this one, making it known who we are, and how we conduct our affairs."

Ikpa also noted that most Nigerian youths have had difficulties trying to find jobs and for those who receive entrepreneurial tutorship and developing skills, there is usually little to nothing to help with launching out.

Victory for Nigerian youths

He said it is therefore a victory for the nation that there is now a light of hope to help these youths launch out on their own, something to help them start up a business.

Ikpa added:

"The Center for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency is appreciative of this move, this move that will push our youths to do more.

"Small businesses have often helped with boosting economies of nations all over the globe. Nigeria has the human capacity and now we will also have the financial capacity to grow."

"The trust fund is not just a step in the right direction, it’s a great turn for us, a great turn for our nation. The house has proven again why they are the right leadership for us."

