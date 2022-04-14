Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Nigerians have been charged to troop out in mass to vote and stand by their vote

According to renowned legal luminary, Femi Falana said registration of PVCs will be useless if Nigerians don't come out to vote

Similarly, professor of economics, Pat Utomi said the time is right to sieve politicians who have caused damage to the growth of the country

The duo of Femi Falana and Professor Pat Utomi has urged Nigerians to be proactive and prepared for the forthcoming general elections in 2023, Vanguard reports.

Falana who made this call said the clamor for the registration of PVCs will count for nothing if Nigerians come out and vote and also stand by their votes.

Professor Pat Utomi said civilian rule was a huge setback after over 20-years. Photo Credit: (Pat Utomi)

Source: Facebook

He said this during the unveiling of the Registration Portal of the “40 Million Ballots Movement” initiated by Youths on the Street Initiative founded in 2017.

Falana said there’s a need for voters’ sensitization and education charging Nigerians that it is their fundamental right to demand credible election from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

He stated that INEC already has everything at its disposal to ensure credible and seamless elections in 2023.

Civilian rule was a huge setback after over 20-years - Pat Utomi

Also speaking at the event, Professor Pat Utomi stated that the initiative is a veritable platform to foster change and liberation, Legit.ng gathered.

In his remark, he reflected on the military era when he and his peers to it upon themselves to champion a movement to save Nigeria from the shackles of the military.

He however expressed disappointment in the current civilian dispensation stating that civilian rule was a huge setback after over 20-years.

He said:

"We thought since the civilian rule has come, we will be liberated. But over 20 years after, the politicians have set us backward. We now felt that how could we liberate ourselves from these people, and a simple way was discovered; the ballot.

“When you stay in your room and read newspapers, the illiterates who would collect cheap money, who are few in number, would go out to vote for them.

He however urged Nigerians to register for their PVC and also called on concerned stakeholders to sensitize and educate voters.

He said:

“We need to democratically banish the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) permanently.

APC, PDP are all the same - Pat Utomi

Similarly, in an earlier report by Legit.ng Pat Utomi branded the APC and PDP as the same platform operating under separate name.

Utomi made this known in an interview with Channels TV stating that a powerful movement that will match both parties is on its way.

Utomi noted that Nigerians are tired of politicians devoid of ideologies who simply cross carpet when their interests are threatened.

