Major stakeholders in the ruling party, are preparing fully ahead of the forthcoming Primaries of the APC

Part of their preparations is to make sure the party's secretariat is restructured ahead of the exercise

According to reports, the ongoing clean up of the secretariat has brought about a delay in the release of the Primaries timetable

Internal clean-up within the All Progressives Congress (APC) is delaying the release of the party’s timetable for the presidential, governorship and other primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections, it was learned on Monday, April 11.

The party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has initiated plans to restructure the party’s secretariat ahead of the primaries, The Nation reports.

Adamu has raised a committee, headed by a former Jigawa state Governor Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, to come up with recommendations that would put the party in better shape.

The Abdullahi Adamu-led APC which is less than two weeks in office has shown to be business-minded by fixing dates for all its primaries. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

The panel

The Birnin Kudu panel may submit its report anytime this week.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

But Adamu has consulted President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing reforms and the timelines for the primaries.

Legit.ng gathered that Adamu, who met President Muhammadu Buhari last week on the timelines for the primaries, said the exercise cannot be successfully conducted without cleaning up the party.

He said although Birnin Kudu’s committee had submitted a preliminary report, he was expecting a comprehensive copy of the report this week.

Sources claim

Speaking in confidence, a source said:

“The national chairman has told the President that he will be fair to all aspirants at all levels be it presidential primaries and others.

“He, however, pleaded with the President to allow him to clean up APC National Secretariat to create an environment for free and fair primaries. He said he does not want business as usual in the party again.

“The ongoing clean-up is what is delaying the release of the timetable for APC primaries. I think in the next one or two weeks, the timetable will be released.”

Another source said the new NWC was also trying to study the amendments to the APC Constitution at the recently-concluded National Convention and its implications for the forthcoming primaries.

Governor's position

A governor, who spoke with the news outlet but pleaded anonymity, said:

“At our forum, we are aware that the new national chairman, Adamu and his members have been working round the clock to settle down by putting things in shape.

“We are all waiting for the timelines and guidelines for primaries. We know aspirants have been emerging at all levels and our party is up to the task.”

2023: Kebbi Governor Bagudu reveals how APC presidential candidate will emerge

In another development, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, April 11, said the All progressive congress (APC) may present a presidential candidate by consensus.

It was reported that Bagudu made this disclosure after former Lagos state Governor Bola Tinubu, met with APC governors today, behind closed doors at the Kebbi Lodge Abuja hours after vice president Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023.

He noted that members of the party are seeking the best, which is evident from the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

3 key southwest states Osinbajo will likely lose if he becomes APC candidate

Reverberations trailed the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

This has however shown that there would be a titanic showdown during the primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as it selects its presidential candidate.

Osinbajo's declaration also means he will be pitched against his former principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who claimed it is his lifelong ambition to become the president of the country.

Source: Legit.ng