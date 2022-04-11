Ahead of the 2023 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress has revealed its plan in picking the next presidential candidate

This is as the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu after meeting with Bola Tinubu disclosed the ruling APC might opt for the consensus option

Meanwhile, the race to the 2023 election gets tougher by the day Buhari's serving minister including the Vice President Under the APC have declared their interest to contest the nation's most exalted seat

The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, April 11, said the All progressive congress (APC) may present a presidential candidate by consensus.

The Guardian reports that Bagudu made this disclosure after former Lagos state Governor Bola Tinubu, met with APC governors today, behind closed doors at the Kebbi Lodge Abuja hours after vice president Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023.

He noted that members of the party are seeking the best, which is evident from the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Bagudu made this revelation after Tinubu's meeting with the APC governors in Abuja. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Support.

Source: Facebook

Bagudu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We always encourage our party to go for the best. “Don’t forget that in the 2015 presidential election primary, President Buhari contested against several others and it was a beautiful contest."

APC governors support

Speaking further he noted that the members of the party are fully in support of a consensus candidate.

He affirmed:

“There is nothing wrong. Members of the party always want to see consensus if it is possible but we are a democratic party."

Contenders and Pretenders: 6 strong APC politicians who could succeed President Buhari in 2023

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s audacious and strategic declaration of interest in the presidency has opened the floor for others interested in the seat to come out of their shell.

By 2023, Buhari would have finished his constitutionally approved second term and would not be eligible to contest again. Therefore, the coast is clear for Tinubu and others in the ruling party to take over Aso Villa from him.

So far, at least six APC chieftains, including Tinubu, have declared interest in the presidential seat.

Why Yemi Osinbajo must not be elected by Nigerians, Lawyer gives reasons

Festus Ogun, one of Nigeria's fast rising lawyer and and human rights activist has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo not to contest the presidency in the interest of the country.

According to Ogun who urged Nigerians to reject Osinbajo, the VP was a key leader in the Buhari's administration.

He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.

Source: Legit.ng