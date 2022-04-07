The camp of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to be weighing its options ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Associates of the former Lagos state governor are said to be apprehensive over the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari regarding his choice

The president's silence is reportedly heightening tension in the presidential aspirant's camp ahead of the primaries set for June 2022

FCT, Abuja - A report by BusinessDay newspaper indicates that Bola Tinubu, national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), has begun consultations with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as an alternative platform to actualise his presidential ambition, if his party fails to give him the ticket.

According to the report, sources close to the SDP said Tinubu met with some leaders of the political party recently to seek a soft landing for him.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, is one of the leading presidential aspirants of the APC. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

The move by the former Lagos state governor was said to have been triggered by the recent event that led to the emergence of consensus candidates for the APC chairmanship and some other positions at the national convention of the party in Abuja.

A stalwart of the APC quoted in the report said:

“Tinubu is not leaving anything to chance as the political horse-trading continues among the major presidential aspirants in the ruling APC.

“Our leader cannot be railroaded to support any outsider. He has committed too much to making Nigeria what it is today and it will be a disservice to Nigeria for anyone to block Tinubu from taking the presidential ticket in 2023.”

An inside source said:

“Our national leader is putting all the options on the table. We do not want to be taken unawares, as it is a known fact that they will not work against those who brought them in, in the event that they are asked to follow a particular direction ahead of the June primaries.”

An SDP stalwart also confirmed the story saying:

“Tinubu approached the party. We are in talks with him, and his coming to our party will help us strengthen the party.”

He disclosed that the party was ready to receive Tinubu should the APC refuse to give him the ticket.

Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s media aide, however, denied the move saying:

“Tinubu has not considered and is not considering moving over to any political party. Not at all; not SDP that you mentioned, and not any other political party for that matter. He has no need for it.

“He has declared his intention to contest for the presidency on the platform of the APC. And he is focused on that.

“Tinubu is presently crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country, engaging with critical stakeholders and selling his candidacy. That is what I know of.”

