Reverberations trailed the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

This has however shown that there would be a titanic showdown during the primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as it selects its presidential candidate.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will likely lose some southwest states if he becomes APC candidate. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo's declaration also means he will be pitched against his former principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who claimed it is his lifelong ambition to become the president of the country.

The vice president who came to power as a result of his association with Tinubu has no known political structure. Tinubu is believed to be the main political force in the southwest region where Osinbajo hails from.

In this report, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the states Osinbanjo would lose if he becomes the candidate of the ruling in 2023 and Tinubu takes his political structure out of the APC.

States Osinbajo would likely lose in southwest

I. Ondo state

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is a staunch ally of the APC national leader. Akeredolu apart from this has a strong presence in the state which will make it difficult for anybody apart to come and win the state. He is seen as a man who has fierce loyalty to those he supports.

As a result of this, it will be impossible for the vice president if he emerged candidate of the APC, to win Ondo state - if Tinubu should decamp to another party.

2. Lagos state

Lagos state is the stronghold of the former governor and presidential aspirant. Tinubu as at today has the political structure of the state in his 'pocket'. This is a state that is so certain that Osinbajo would lose.

As a vice president, he has no political structure in Lagos and as a candidate, there is no way that can change given the fact that Tinubu largely directs the politics of the state.

3. Osun state

It is an open secret that Bola Tinubu is from Osun state. Apart from this, he was instrumental in the emergence of the current governor of the state who is his blood relatives.

Osun is another state that the vice president will most definitely lose in 2023 presidential election.

