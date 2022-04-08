Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC's newly sworn-on national chairman has spoken for the first time on the party's presidential primary

Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state said the party has three options to choose its presidential candidate

The 75-year old party leader noted that any of the available option will be adopted by the party when the time comes

Aso Rock - The newly-elected chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the APC would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Senator Adamu in a meeting with President Buhari and his predecessor, Mai Mala Buni at Aso Rock. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“When we get there, we’ll talk, alright? But the options are there; direct primaries, indirect, and consensus. The party has a choice which of these paths to take.”

On the purpose of his visit, the APC chairman noted that with only one week in office already, he thought to pay a thank-you visit to the president.

