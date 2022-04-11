Sources in the know have revealed how APC governors rejected the invitation of Bola Tinubu to his Abuja residence

According to the reports, Tinubu had hurriedly invited the governors after they met with VP Yemi Osinbajo the previous day

Tinubu and Osinbajo are among the leading presidential aspirants in the APC including Chibuike Amaechi and Dave Umahi

FC, Abuja - Inside sources within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have revealed how governors on the platform of the party rejected an invitation from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and insisted that the former Lagos state governor visited them to present his ideas as an aspirant in the 2023 general elections.

According to a report by the Authority newspaper, Tinubu's attempt to lure the governors to his Asokoro mansion was rejected.

Tinubu poses for a photo with the APC governors after their meeting at Kebbi Governor's Lodge. Photo credit: @tunderahmanu

Source: Twitter

Instead, the governors asked him to come to the Kebbi state governor's lodge to consult with them.

The Kebbi state governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, is the chairman of the APC Governors Forum.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The governors had met with Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Sunday, April 10, a day before the Nigerian number two citizen declared his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source quoted in the report said:

"This is indicative of who is seen as the undisputed frontrunner and potentially the most popular of the aspirants.''

The source further said the meeting the APC governors held with Tinubu the day after they met the vice president in his residence was a knee-j*erk reaction to the one the governors had with the Osinbajo the previous day.

There has been no mention as yet to whether the governors would even meet other aspirants who have also publicly shown interest in the presidential race.

Other frontline aspirants in the party are the minister of transportation; Chibuike Amaechi, Ebonyi state governor; Dave Umahi, former Imo state governor; Senator Rochas Okorocha, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

2023: Inside sources say Tinubu may be forced to join SDP

Meanwhile, a recent report by a national newspaper indicates that Tinubu has begun consultations with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as an alternative platform to actualise his presidential ambition, if his party fails to give him the ticket.

According to the report, sources close to the SDP said Tinubu met with some leaders of the political party recently to seek a soft landing for him.

The move by the former Lagos state governor was said to have been triggered by the recent event that led to the emergence of consensus candidates for the APC chairmanship and some other positions at the national convention of the party in Abuja.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

In a related development, the newly-elected national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Source: Legit.ng