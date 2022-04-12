Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11 officially declared his decision to contest the 2023 presidential election

Osinbajo, 65, will first contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The development, has, however, generated reactions from both supporters and non-supporters of the vice president

FCT, Abuja - Hours after declaring his presidential ambition, the Northern Christians Movement frowned at the action of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The movement in a statement issued by its president, Rev. Jonah Omera in Abuja on Monday, April 11 wondered why the vice president joined the race when his political benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had already indicated an interest in the position.

VP Osinbajo’s presidential declaration continues to elicit reactions across Nigeria. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The group expressed bewilderment that Osinbajo did not see anything wrong in disregarding the kind of mentor/mentee relationship that existed between himself and Tinubu, arguing that the vice president betrayed and dishonoured Tinubu through his declaration.

Osinbajo served under the government of Tinubu as the Attorney General and commissioner of justice in Lagos for eight years.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Part of the statement read:

“He is creating a bad image for Christians as people that cannot be trusted to be honourable while teaching our youth that it is okay to be a betrayer.

“The sense of shame he feels about betraying his benefactors was the real reason he did not dare formally declare at a properly conducted event.”

2023: Over 200 northern groups endorse Bola Tinubu for president

In a related development, about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21, gave reasons why they want Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting, said the former Lagos state governor is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups also said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

Meanwhile, the newly-elected national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Source: Legit.ng