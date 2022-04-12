More politicians especially major stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress are set to join the 2023 race

This is as the Governor Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun are gearing up to declare for the presidency

This development is coming barely a day after the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his ambition, even as the APC is yet to zone its presidential ticket

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, will any moment from now announce his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also expected to join the race is former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Daily Independent reports.

A presidency source informed the news outlet that both men have already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of their desire to contest and he gave them his blessings.

2023: Governor Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun are set to join the 2023 race. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Banking on their influence

Our source said while Fayemi is banking on his status as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), former minister of mines and steel development and as returning officer of the 2014 APC presidential primary election which produced Buhari, Amosun is banking on his relationship with President Buhari since their days in the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP).

If both men declare, they will be joining the growing list of aspirants which include the current Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Kogi state counterpart, Yahaya Bello.

Those in the race

Others are Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor and Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia state Governor.

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is also rumoured to be interested in running on the platform of the APC but he is yet to open up on whether he will also join the race or not.

Although the APC is yet to zone the presidential ticket, there are indications it would zone it to the South which comprises the South-west, South-east and South-south geo-political zones.

The national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is from the Northern part of the country.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and shared their views regarding this development.

For some, the APC should not choose the wrong candidate for the 2023 polls, for others, they questioned the move by both men.

Emeka Onwuegbuna said

"Over crowding the worry APC."

Olusegun Temenu said

"If APC mess up in choosing the right candidate, they will loose to PDP."

Iyke Nelson Arsenal said

"I thought Yorubas are united to present one candidate."

Sheryph Olaniran Hollarkhunlley wrote

"All that is needed is one strong northern candidate. Make una split una vote finish come dey shout marginalization and zoning."

Sunday Ukeje

"Wahala be like presidency!!!!make me self go declare too!!!!

DannyEze said

"I pray all of them remains confused forever until the real candidate becomes president. Nigerians have suffered in the hands of theses bingos."

Akorede Àlágẹsinwọ Olanrewaju wrote

"Akorede Àlágẹsinwọ Olanrewaju Na him be say na everybody Mr. Bullion van and his followers go f!ght...dem go f!ght tire, coz more people will still join d race. This 2023 politics is going to be interesting..no doubt ."

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo finally declares for presidency

Earlier, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally declared his intention to bid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for president.

He made the declaration in a video he posted on his Facebook page on Monday, April 10. He spoke about his capacity and experience having been vice president for about seven years.

He said in a statement that accompanied his video declaration:

"For the past seven (7) years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari."

Ekiti APC members reject Fayemi’s preferred guber candidate

In another development, Legit.ng reported previously that some members of the ruling APC from Ekiti state on the platform of Ekiti Mandate Group staged a protest at the national convention of the ruling rejecting the primary election that produced Biodun Oyebanji as the party's governorship candidate.

Oyebamiji, who is said to be the anointed candidate of Governor Kayode Fayemi emerged the guber candidate after other aspirants boycotted the primary election.

Staging a protest at the Eagle Square venue of the APC national convention, the Ekiti protesters in their hundreds were seen with placards bearing various inscriptions, calling on the party to recognise Eng. Kayode Ojo as the preferred choice to fly the party's governorship ticket.

