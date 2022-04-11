Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi, said Asiwaju Tinubu told him and other APC governors about his intention to vie for the presidency at meeting convened on Monday, April 11

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum spoke after the meeting which was held few hours after VP Osinbajo declared his presidential ambition

Governor Bagudu also spoke on the implication of Tinubu and Osinbajo declaring interest in succeeding President Buhari

FCT, Abuja - Few hours after Vice President Yemi Osibanjo declared his presidential ambition, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with governors of the ruling party on Monday, April 11.

The meeting which was held at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja had about 12 governors elected on the platform of the party in attendance.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu met with APC governors in Abuja on Monday, April 11. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Speaking after the meeting, Tinubu said he met with the governors to seek their support for his ambition, Legit.ng earlier reported.

Governor Bagudu reacts

Also speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, said Tinubu told the governors about his intention to vie for the presidency, ThisDay reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this morning, met members of the Progressive Governors Forum where he stated what he had made public already-his intention to seek for the office of the President come 2023, which he has already announced publicly. He briefed us on his reasons, his thinking and his message.”

Bagudu noted that all the governors in attendance graciously came to listen to him.

He said Tinubu acknowledged the role of the governors in the last convention of the party, where the governors steadied the party and helped produce a leadership that was accepted and widely acknowledged.

Bagudu added:

“We appreciated his message and we will definitely discuss the message at one of our forum meetings.”

Bagudu: What Tinubu's, Osinbajo's presidential interests indicate

Asked if Osinbajo and Tinubu contesting was putting the governors in a tight corner, Bagudu said the governors appreciated the development.

He added that it was an indication that the ruling APC has endeared itself to Nigerians.

His words:

“On the contrary, we appreciate our party because it has become a party that has endeared itself to Nigerians. We have many brilliant people in our party, some serving and some not serving.

“The fact that we have people in our party that expressed desire to lead the party into the highest office in an electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.

“For us, it is a hallmark of success that people are showing interest, but at the end of the day and because they are leaders of the party, they will always put the party’s interest at heart.”

Bagudu reveals how APC presidential candidate may emerge

Meanwhile, Governor Bagudu also said the APC may present its presidential candidate by consensus.

He noted that members of the party are seeking the best, which is evident from the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The Kebbi state governor noted that the members of the ruling party are fully in support of a consensus candidate.

Source: Legit.ng