Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with governors elected on the platform of the party on Monday morning.

The meeting, which held at Kebbi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, took place hours after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo joined the 2023 presidential race.

Some of the governors who met with Tinubu were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna).

Osinbajo had hosted some of the governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday night.

