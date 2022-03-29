There is a strong claim that Pastor Tunde Bakare is now a member of the All Progressives Congress

This was the conclusion of Joe Igbokwe after he posted a Facebook photo of Bakare and Bola Ahmed Tinubu holding hands

Both the fiery cleric and the former Lagos state governor were at the national convention of the APC at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Saturday, March 26

The just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came and went with a lot of surprises indeed.

One of the persons whose presence at Eagle Square on Saturday, March 26, was Tunde Bakare, the lead pastor of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC).

Bakare was spotted holding hands with Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the convention in Abuja.

Joe Igbokwe said Pastor Bakare is now an APC member (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Commenting on this, Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, said that all things considered, the fiery pastor is now an APC member.

His Facebook post read:

"Pastor Tunde Bakare was at the Convention ground yesterday. All things considered, he is now a member of APC Nigeria."

APC convention: Tinubu congratulates Adamu, Omisore, others, commends Buhari’s leadership

Meanwhile, Tinubu had congratulated the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 28, Tinubu expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the outcome of the party's national convention on Saturday.

He said the success recorded during the convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of the party in the members' collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

Tinubu said:

"I join every member of our party in congratulating the newly elected members of the National Working Committee.

"Our successful national convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of our party in our collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria."

Why Buhari deserves commendation over APC national convention

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership, lauding members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for carrying out the vital assignment of planning and conducting the national convention.

