The NBS has reported that food inflation rose to 16.06% in April 2026, edging above headline inflation of 15.69%

Enugu, Kwara, and Adamawa recorded the highest year-on-year food inflation, while Niger is highest monthly increase

Nigerian households nationwide are facing pressure as the cost of living continues to rise.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that food inflation grew to 16.06% in April 2026, slightly above headline inflation of 15.69% recorded in the same month.

Data shows 11 states recorded inflation rates above 20%, indicating renewed pressure on the living standards of households nationwide.

Food inflation drives fresh pressure on living standards Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Food inflation is higher than headline inflation

April data is the first time since August 2025 that food inflation moved above headline inflation, which then stood at 25.30%, with headline inflation at 23.14%.

From September 2025 until March 2026, headline inflation had consistently stayed higher than food inflation, driven by an overall inflation increase not only from food items but from other components such as transport, accommodation, energy and other services, Punch reports.

Food inflation was 20.16% against 20.98% headline inflation in September 2025.

The gap between food and headline inflation, however, increased from January 2026 when food inflation dropped steeply to 8.89% while headline inflation was high at 15.10% and slowed steadily from 10.84% in December 2025, to 12.12% in February and 14.31% in March, to become higher again in April 2026.

This means food has resumed its role as a significant driver of inflationary pressures in the economy after many months with higher increases in food items relatively lower than the headline inflation index.

11 States where food inflation was above 20%

The NBS indicated that food inflation was highest on year-on-year basis above 20% in 11 states.

Highest food inflation (Year-on-Year)

Enugu - 32.7%

Kwara - 30.8%

Adamawa - 30.1%

Rivers - 26.8%

Delta - 23.9%

Bauchi - 23.7%

Edo - 23.0%

Zamfara - 22.0%

Gombe - 21.6%

Anambra - 20.8%

Benue - 20.1%

Lowest food inflation (Year-on-Year)

Borno - 1.7%

Jigawa - 6.2%

Taraba - 7.2%

Month-on-Month food inflation

From a month-on-month aspect of food inflation, there was higher pressure again as displayed by states.

The highest month-on-month food inflation increase

Niger - 8.5%

Bauchi - 6.8%

Kogi - 6.7%

Benue - 6.6%

Plateau - 6.2%

Lowest month-on-month food inflation increase

Kebbi - 0.2%

Katsina - 0.5%

Bayelsa - 1.3%

FG releases specific foods, drinks that Nigerians are not allowed to import

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Customs Service has shared a list of food items that are not allowed to be imported into Nigeria in 2026.

These prohibited items will be seized when discovered at airports, land borders, and ports by Customs officers.

The food items cover animal products, processed foods, beverages, and packaged goods. Among the key products affected by the ban are live or dead birds, including frozen poultry.

Source: Legit.ng