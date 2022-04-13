In a bid to record a landslide victory in the forthcoming primaries of the ruling APC, the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu would be making a 'boss like move' today

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the former Lagos state governor would host past and present speakers, deputy speakers of the House of Assembly in Lagos

The presidential hopeful has continued meeting with notable leaders in the polity in recent days after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's declaration

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would meet with the past and present speakers and deputy speakers of the House of Assembly today, Wednesday, April 13.

In a tweet shared on its verified page, TVC News reports that the ex-Lagos governor would be meeting the federal lawmakers in Lagos state.

APC national leader Tinubu in reaction to VP Yemi Osinbajo's declaration said he does not have a son that would challenge him. Photo credit: @TinubuMediaSupport

Source: Twitter

The news outlet wrote:

"National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, @officialABAT is expected to meet with Past and present Speakers and Deputy Speakers of state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria in Lagos.

@OfficialAPCNg @mudashiru_obasa @jidesanwoolu."

Meanwhile the presidential hopeful, following Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's declaration, has continued his efforts to meet with more stakeholders in the polity in other to actualise his 2023 dream and also have a smooth ride in the forthcoming Primaries of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng