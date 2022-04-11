Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been asked to shelve his presidential ambition in the interest of Nigerians

According to Festus Ogun, the VP should apologise to Nigerians over the hardship the APC administration brought upon Nigeria

Going further, he said under Osinbajo's watch, the country's economy collapsed and as a result of this, failure should not be reinforced

Festus Ogun, one of Nigeria's fast rising lawyer and and human rights activist has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo not to contest the presidency in the interest of the country.

According to Ogun who urged Nigerians to reject Osinbajo, the VP was a key leader in the Buhari's administration.

He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.

Specifically, he called on the vice president to apologise for the misery their administration brought upon Nigeria instead of contesting for presidency.

It is in the interest of Nigerians that Osinbajo should not contest for President. In 2015, he ran a joint APC ticket with General Buhari that completely brought our country to its knees. You cannot separate Osinbajo from Buhari’s failure. He should apologize, not contest.

A young lawyer called on Professor Yemi Osinbajo not to contest the presidency in the interest of Nigeria because he has performed terribly alongside Buhari. Photo: Yemi Osinbao

Source: Facebook

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He jointly brought hardship, hunger, agony and death upon Nigerians in the past 7 years under the pretext of change. Osinbajo serves in a regime that proudly disrespects the rule of law and the tenets of constitutional democracy. The thought of contesting alone is insulting.

Under his watch, our economy crumbled but that wouldn’t stop him from buying votes in the open market from poor and unsuspecting citizens. Nigerians voted for him in 2015 and 2019 and all we got was failure. Why should we reinforce failure?

Given that he is a Professor of Law, he knows better to put things in place but in place of giving us true governance, he mesmerizes us with his excellent oratory prowess. He had the option to resign from this regime of shame but stood on the side of greed.

If under Osinbajo in the last 7 years we have been through the valley of the shadow of death, why should we rely on the same man for a better future? Why should we expect those that destroyed our past to take us to any promising future?

Our country remains a risk with an Osinbajo Presidency. Nigerians must courageously reject Osinbajo for our very own good. We cannot do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result. Another 4 years with Osinbajo is a recipe for disaster. Enough said.

Source: Legit.ng