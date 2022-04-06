A presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that Nigeria would hardly see any form of development if the right steps are not taken to end some of the excess and challenges in the country.

Speaking during his official declaration to contest for the seat of president in the 2023 presidential election, Kachikwu said there are 20 things he would ensure to put in place should he emerge as the winner.

Making a virtual declaration in a broadcast titled, “My Opening Argument”, Kachikwu said he would be contesting the presidential seat on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Dumebi Kachikwu has officially declared to contest for presidency under the African Democratic Party. Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: UGC

During the broadcast which was monitored by Legit.ng, Kachiukwu vowed to initiate public service reforms, eliminate corruption and win the war against terrorism.

The highlight of Kachikwu's declaration is a list of 20 things he intends to achieve as a Nigerian president.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. A new deal for Nigerians

Kachikwu said Nigeria needs to be rebuilt from the scratch and do away with the faulty and archaic colonial foundation that now characterises our current existence.

His words:

"We must define our common charter as Nigerians and constitute a new nation that is not only inclusive for all but guarantees equal rights and expressions to all irrespective of tribe, tongue and religion.

This new Nigeria must come first before any other identification. It will be our common bond as we do away with all colonial relics of division, mistrust and hatred."

2. Make merit a national policy

According to Kachikwu, every component part of Nigeria is blessed with those who have the talents and abilities to pilot the affairs of Nigeria and we must create the enabling environment for these people to emerge in government and governance.

He said:

"We must build a workforce that knows today and understands the demands and dictates of tomorrow. We can no longer be in conflict with what we don’t know as we make policy somersaults over modern age financial instruments like bitcoins.”

3. Make government accessible to all citizens

A government that bans all avenues citizens can use to express themselves and criticise the system cannot be said to be for the people.

Kachikwu admitted that:

“We cannot be seen to be banning and unbanning platforms like Twitter that define the expression of the modern man.

"No longer will our citizenry be driven to the dark web and unconventional means of communications as they seek to hide from a repressive government."

4. Prioritise generation and distribution of electric power

Stating that there is no rocket science to generating power, nor is there magic in distributing power, Kachikwu said Nigeria's debilitating challenges are man-made.

He said his leadership will adopt the use of an iron fist in crushing those whose decades of evil practice in the nation's public service space have led Nigeria to the brink.

5. Bar public servants from foreign medical treatment, education for their wards

Nothing that Nigeria cannot have different rules for different criminals, Kachikwu warned that if given the privilege to lead, his first executive interface with the National Assembly will include a bill.

"I have dubbed the Nigerian Patriot Act. It is a bill of equality and fairness. It is a bill that says we are all in this together. It is a bill that ensures that public servants cannot use the privileges they cannot provide to the common man.

“If you desire to be in the public service, you must use the same services the masses use. No private or foreign schools for our families, no private or foreign hospitals for us or our families, no generators or boreholes in our homes."

6. Stop incessant and unprofitable borrowings by states and federal governments

According to Kachikwu, leaders must resist the "wicked urge" to take on sovereign debts that benefit a few but are repaid by all.

He said the country can no longer borrow to build bridges and highways that lead nowhere when the internet is the highway of the future but to satisfy the criteria of commercial viability while providing much needed basic amenities.

7. Make internet broadband available and affordable

The aspirant noted that states across the country are in dire need of governors who understand that the internet is the highway of the future.

He said:

"As you build roads you must build critical broadband infrastructure. We will make broadband available and affordable for all because this is the only leverage our kids have to compete in the new world."

8. Investment in power and telecoms infrastructure

For Kachikwu as president, he will work with state governors on a plan that mandates the federal government to invest in national trunks for power and telecoms.

Also, the state governments and private sector participants focus on in-state distribution to harness all sources of energy to provide power to Nigerians while giving preference to clean energy.

9. Modernise Nigerian cities with state of the art amenities

According to the media mogul, Nigeria must replan its cities and build-out modern infrastructure so as to reverse the rural-urban migration that threatens most of the communities.

He said it makes no sense to allow the brain drain occasioned by the migration of the middle class when all they seek is security, jobs, good and affordable homes, healthcare, and constant power and this can be solved by creating a standard in every city.

10. Transform farming into Agribusiness

Kachikwu during the declaration said that visionless leadership cannot continue to lead the people astray.

He said leaders must work to elevate millions of farmers to agric-preneurs and transition farming to agribusiness while securing farmers in the field.

11. Win the war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping

The presidential aspirant said that for a long, Nigerian men and women have been butchered, orphans and widows created by the minute by a war sustained by the greedy who profit from defence contracts and the bloodthirsty.

He added:

"This war will be fought on our terms. We will arm all the willing and able to rid our nation of foreign invaders. We will take the fight to their camps as we arrest and prosecute their sponsors.

“We will no longer close one flank and leave another flank open for further incursions. The full might of the Nigerian army and the united will of the Nigerian people will confront our enemies."

12. Promote sanctity and dignity of human life

Decrying the disregard for human life, the presidential aspirant said his administration will revenge on the lives of all soldiers and civilians killed.

He said:

"The sanctity and dignity of life will be restored under my watch. Ritual killings, trade in body parts and kidnappings have no place in civilised society."

13. Teach youths how to trade with the internet instead of ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ scams

Also admitting that e-commerce is the way to go, Kachikwu said Nigeria cannot continue weaponising poverty and hunger.

He added that youths must be allowed to learn how to use the internet to trade and make legitimate earnings rather than engaging in crime.

14. Stop brain drain of skilled manpower

Noting that Nigerians as a people are the technology generation, Kachikwu said the technology will be used to leapfrog the nation from a third world to a developed nation.

He admitted:

"Nigerians are the brains and engine rooms of most nations why can’t they do the same here? No sensible nation allows its best and brightest to leave. We will reverse this ugly trend. Nigeria will work again for everyone."

15. Make Nigeria's waterfront international tourist destination

He assured citizens that Nigeria's hundreds of kilometres of beachfront will be turned from land into international tourist destinations providing jobs to our people and bringing much needed foreign exchange.

16. Build modern healthcare, education facilities

The presidential aspirant in addition to all assured Nigerians of his plans to build first-class hospitals not just for our citizens but for foreigners desiring such top-notch medical services.

He noted that the future of Nigerian children would be defended by sufficiently investing in education with schools equipped with modern teaching aids and learning systems.

17. Promote arts, music industry

According to Kachikwu, it only makes sense if Nigeria's movie and music industries are supported especially considering the fact that they have thrown the country into the global spotlight.

He noted that investing in and promoting these industries is not only patriotic but makes perfect business sense.

18. Eliminate corruption by removing predisposing factors

For Kachikwu, the nation cannot be rid of the corruption that has become its foundation in every nook and cranny of Nigeria's governance system.

He said his administration will engineer systems and processes that ensure that our citizens don’t turn to corruption by default.

19. I want to be a president who would lead by example

The ADC presidential aspirant said Nigeria needs a leader who would lead the people by one example; a unifier and not a divider.

He said:

"I will always lead in love and by example. I have told your story today because mine is not as important as yours.

"I am you and you are me. We mustn’t continue to recount the sorrows of yesterday. We will fight for today and defend tomorrow."

20. Cry For Help, Support

He further said it is important for a president to seek the support of citizens in achieving all that is needed for the development of the nation.

He added:

"I stand today on the wings and aspirations of over 215 million Nigerians. I represent your hopes and dreams of a Nigeria that works. It is possible and we will make it happen come 2023."

Russia-Ukraine war: Nigeria has failed to grab opportunity before her, presidential aspirant

The presidential aspirant had called on the Nigerian government to be more proactive to challenges faced by citizens including those in the diaspora.

Kachikwu said Nigeria should have taken the bulls by the horn and made its stance clear on the Russian war against Ukraine.

Kachikwu, a media mogul also called for an immediate evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Ukraine following Russian troops' invasion of the country.

2023: There is no candidate that would be better than me, Dele Momodu boasts as he declares for presidency

Dele Momodu had declared his intention to run for Nigeria's presidency in 2023 on the platform of PDP.

Momodu declared that after consultations with his family and associates, he offers himself to the opposition party.

He assured that if elected as the party's flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, he would work with all stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng