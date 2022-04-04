Government at all levels in Nigeria have been urged to seek alternative means of addressing some of the agitations in the southeast region

The call was made to the federal and state governments by the governor of Anambra state Professor Charles Soludo

Soludo also warned that not genuine agitations by the people should not always be tackled with brute force

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, on Sunday, April 3, announced that his government would be setting up a truth and reconciliation commission to address the issues raised by different agitation groups in the southeast.

Soludo while speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics which was monitored by Legit.ng said the use of force alone cannot douse the tension and other agitations in the southeast region.

Professor Charles Soludo has said that not every issue of concern raised by the people should be addressed with brute force. Photo: Soludo TV

According to the governor, it is time for the government at all levels to understand that force and guns cannot erode a people's ideology.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said:

“A time comes when you realise that you cannot shoot an ideology with a gun. When you see it exclusively as a law enforcement matter, then you miss the point."

“We got to engage them; we got to engage everyone to really understand the root of this.”

Responsibility for the truth and reconciliation committee

Speaking further on the commission that would be saddled with addressing the root cause of the agitations in the southeast, Soludo said this move is part of his administration's effort to tackle the rising tension in the region.

He added that the new commission would make its research and findings on the root causes of the agitations in the southeast region and document victims of pasts incidents especially those killed during these crises.

His words:

“We don’t want to treat all these people as statistics,” the governor said, expressing optimism that such action could “form the fulcrum of engagement at the national level”.

“To the criminals, we are offering an olive branch to repent,” Soludo reiterated, referencing John 8:1-11 in the Holy Bible.

“So, to them, we are also saying ‘We are not condemning you, sin no more. Come out today, surrender those arms, we want to engage you back in society."

Tasks to government at the federal level

The renowned economist in another breadth called on the Nigerian government to take action and immediately engage with various agitated groups with a view to finding a lasting solution to the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Soludo noted that while the threats are obvious, it is the responsibility of the government to find a lasting solution to the challenges faced by society.

He added:

“This is something that we need to engage very seriously and in an open manner to engage everyone, believing that everyone has something to contribute."

