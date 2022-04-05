A media mogul Dumebi Kachikwu would be officially declaring his intention to run for the 2023 presidency in Nigeria

Kachikwu is expected to make his intention known on Wednesday, April 6, during a virtual meeting with his supporters and several well-meaning Nigerians

The 2023 presidential aspirant would also use the opportunity to make public the political party on which he would be contesting

With plans for the 2023 general election topping discussion across the country, there are indications that a media mogul is set to officially declare his intention to run for Nigeria's presidency.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, would on Wednesday, April 6, officially announce his intention to contest for the seat of the president.

Dumebi Kachikwu would be taking official steps to making his intention for the 2023 presidential election known. Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: UGC

A statement by Kachikwu's media office in Abuja on Tuesday, April 5, said the aspirant's plan to run for the number one office in Nigeria would be through a virtual broadcast to Nigerians.

The statement seen by Legit.ng said the media mogul will unfold his agenda to "Rescue Nigeria" from the inept and directionless leadership being foisted on it by clueless, selfish and corrupt political pretenders.

According to the statement, the media mogul would in addition to his presidential declaration, announce the political party on which he hopes to contest and win the 2023 election for the number one seat in Nigeria.

Kachikwu had stirred the political hornet's nest on January 16, 2022, through a video he posted on Roots TV page titled: ‘Nigerian Syndrome’.

Legit.ng had reported that the eight-minute video captured the presidential aspirant tracing the genesis of Nigeria’s problems to her colonial masters.

He argued that these past masters had set Nigeria up for failure by creating the country along religious and ethnic lines.

The statement reads in part:

“The official declaration broadcast will be live on all Kachikwu’s social media platforms and Nigerians yearning for a change are expected to follow @dumebikachikwu on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, among others."

“Kachikwu strongly believes that the 2023 general election presents a golden opportunity to all who are discontented, dissatisfied and tired of toxic leadership to rise up, organise and take action to rescue Nigeria."

“Kachikwu insists that the present crop of political leaders have lost what it takes to govern Nigeria and therefore like blind men groping in the dark, are inexorably leading the country deeper and deeper into despair, penury, economic stagnation, insecurity, chaos and anarchy.”

