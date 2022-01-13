Dele Momodu has declared his intention to run for Nigeria's presidency in 2023 on the platform of PDP

Momodu declared that after consultations with his family and associates, he offers himself to the opposition party

He assured that if elected as the party's flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, he would work with all stakeholders

One of Nigeria's biggest media mogul has declared his interest to run for presidency in the much anticipated 2023 elections.

Dele Momodu was at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, January 13, to meet with the national chairman of the party.

Dele Momodu has declared his interest to run for presidency in the much anticipated 2023 elections.Photo: Nnenah Ibeh

At this meeting, Momodu handed the PDP chairman his letter of interest to run for 2023 presidency under the platform of the PDP.

Momodu said after consultations with his family and associates, he offers himself to the PDP.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with the party's national chairman, Momodu said no presidential aspirant for 2023 will be better than him.

Momodu assured that if elected as the party's flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, he would work with all stakeholders within the party including youths to ensure that the party secures the seat.

He also assured his commitment to the party by ensuring that he would not be bullied or cajoled by anyone "who thinks he can buy the whole of Nigeria with his money".

Noting that the die is cast, Momodu who had contested for presidency in 2019 said he is better prepared to win the number one seat in Nigeria than ever.

Reason for contesting for 2023 Presidency

Momodu said the has been greatly humbled by the excitement generated by his declaration.

He said:

"I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend and my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring."

"It is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost."

He said the time has come for full reconciliation and forgiveness and a closure of Nigeria's ugly past.

Momodu added:

"Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection."

In his response, the PDP chairman said congratulated the media mogul for his aspiration. He also urged Momodu to ensure he gets to the grassroots and connects with the people.

Ayu said PDP is the only largest organic political party in Africa and does not have a preferential candidate. He also assured Momodu of total support from the PDP throughout the race.

