A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, a Peoples Democratic Party, has reacted angrily to the current state of the nation

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ehilebo disclosed that Nigeria's major problem is traced down to its root which lies in its constitution

While reacting to other issues which bother on the survival of the citizens, he urged the federal government to work on the laws of the country

Anthony Ehilebo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chieftain and director of new media, has said that one of the greatest challenges of Nigeria is its constitution.

According to Ehilebo, the restrictive nature of the nation’s constitution is its greatest setback, hence amendments to some sections will help to transform the country.

He lamented certain laws that are supposed to be on the concurrent list but are left under the exclusive list.

Power issue

According to him, if proper laws are put in place, there will be no reason for Nigeria to continue to face power problems, blaming the nation’s power problem on the nature of its law.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on the sideline of his declaration to run for the House of Assembly seat for Igueben State Constituency, Edo state, the aspiring lawmaker said:

“Laws should be able to help generate resources for the people. If you are talking about power generation, there is no reason we should be having problems of power. For instance, Edo State currently generates 90 megawatts, but guess what; the state can only consume 5 percent of that power, because of the restrictive nature of our constitution that places electricity on the exclusive list. It should be on the concurrent list. And it is the same thing with most states. You can generate power but you can’t put it anywhere PHCN operates."

Recent constitutional amendment

Ehilebo is optimistic that with a recent amendment to the constitution in this regard, there is likely hope for Nigerians.

He said:

“I saw an amendment to the constitution that allows states to generate power and supply to where NEPA or PHCN operate. The rule was that they could generate only to new areas. Because government does not always open new areas, I don’t think there is creativity in this regard. I know that most of the bills generated in states, particularly in Edo state are generated by consultants, but we need to have bills that are generated from the aspirations of the people themselves."

How to correct issues with the constitution

He said that some of the issues with the constitution, particularly the effect it has on the state, were the reason he decided to start with his state assembly. He stressed further the importance of consistent engagement of members of the constituency in order to pick their heads on certain issues.

He highlighted some of the bills he had contributed to, nationally, assuring that he would be bringing his expertise to the table once elected as a lawmaker. Some of the bills include the NFIU bill which he said he followed down to the villa gate upon submission.

Ehilebo said he is very particular about the law that will help uplift his people and make life better for them.

Recall that Ehilebo had recently condemned the nationwide fuel scarcity, suggesting various ways the government can successfully tackle the situation.

