Members of the Inter-Party Presidential Consensus Forum (IPCF) have made a strong demand from the political parties across the country

The group on Sunday, April 3, urged the parties to adopt the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, as a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidency

According to IPCF, Udom has all the leadership qualities needed to perform the duties expected from a president

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, political pressure groups under the banner of the Inter-Party Presidential Consensus Forum (IPCF) have called on the 17 southern states to adopt Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, as the consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

IPCF, which focuses on building consensus among political parties and sectional interests, also demanded that the two major political parties in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) zone their presidential tickets to the southern part of the country.

Some groups have called for the adoption of Governor Udom as a consensus presidential candidate in 2023. Photo: Emmanuel Udom

The IPCF also called on politicians of northern extraction to, in the interest of national peace, justice, equity and fairness, resist the lure of contesting the 2023 presidential election and allow the South to produce the next president, after the eight years tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Abubakar Danladi, and secretary, Olaniyi Adegbite, and seen by Legit.ng IPCF stressed that its decision was based on findings from a series of extensive surveys conducted across the country.

The groups explained that the result of its survey shows that most Nigerians across the country believed that the presidency should go to the south and that Governor Udom Emmanuel best fits into the frame of the president.

Leadership qualities of Governor Udom

It stated that the Akwa Ibom governor has the capacity and state of mind needed to unite the nation and rebuild her infrastructure after President Buhari’s tenure.

The statement read in part:

“We have been conducting series of surveys and reviews among Nigerians with Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and the result shows that most Nigerians would support a younger leader as well as power-shift to the Southern parts of the country citing national peace, equity, justice and rapid development as major reasons.

“Interestingly, results from the Northern states show that voters from that region preferred a President from the Southern part of the country to succeed President Buhari."

“From the array of leaders including those that have indicated an interest in the Presidency, more Nigerians preferred the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom, who they believe is young, focussed, accommodating and has demonstrated the capacity to unite Nigerians and get them to work together to rebuild the nation."

IPCF stressed that Governor Emmanuel further scored higher than others because of his proven capacity in human capital and infrastructural development in critical sectors.

Achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel

The statement said the groups also recognize Governor Emmanuel’s ability to establish and successfully manage highly specialized ventures.

Some of the ventures listed include the Ibom Air, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty as well as power, refinery projects, gas processing plants and top-class health facilities which show that with his type of leadership our nation can indeed achieve success in such critical areas.

The groups added:

“The Forum also noted the success of Governor Udom’s Maintain Peace Movement, which created the enabling peaceful atmosphere for enhanced productivity as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state.

"It is our informed stand that such a template should be adopted for sustainable peace and stability at the national level."

The IPCF informed that it would soon commence a nationwide consensus tour ahead of primaries by political parties.

