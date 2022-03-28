The South-East region of the PDP has requested that the existing zoning patterns in states and constituencies should be seriously maintained

The leadership of the party zonal gave this directive after meeting with key stakeholders of the party in Enugu state, which had in attendance Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Governor Ikpeazu of Abia state

Meanwhile, the issue of PDP zoning at the state and constituency levels in the zone has been generating debate among party loyalists in the polity

The PDP South-East has directed that the existing zoning patterns in states and constituencies of the region must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency of the zone.

The national vice chairman of the party, South-East, Ali Odefa, made this disclosure on Sunday, March 27, at the end of the zonal meeting in Enugu state.

Mr Odefa said the position was in tandem with that of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Vanguard reports.

Governor Ugwuanyi and others in the southeastern region have again revealed their position on PDP zoning, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: Gov. Ugwuanyi News Update

Source: Facebook

Odefa's position on zoning

On the issue of zoning at the state and constituency levels in the zone, the PDP national vice-chairman stated that zoning patterns would be strictly observed and adhered to, Premium Times added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by the Zonal Executive Committees of the PDP, and the leader of the party in the South-East and governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Abia state counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and others.

2023 presidency: Four things Peter Obi said while declaring that will excite Nigerians

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, had declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

He said if, given the opportunity, he will unite Nigeria and ensure a steady inflow of investments into the country.

Going further, he added that what Nigeria needs are people with capacity, competence and willingness to manage the country’s resources efficiently.

Video of Senator Kalu, APC's new national chairman, Adamu playing draft surfaces online after convention

In another development, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has shared an interesting video of himself and the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, playing draft.

The video was part of the congratulatory message the Senate's chief whip sent to Adamu a day after he rose to the new office by consensus at the national convention.

Kalu who referred to Adamu as a consummate and seasoned public politician expressed confidence that the new APC boss will demonstrate his wealth of experience in public administration.

Source: Legit.ng