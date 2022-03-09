International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day for celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity by various stakeholders across the world

Governor Udom Emmanuel has used the opportunity to celebrate the women of Akwa Ibom who says hold high positions in the state

Uyo - Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his felicitations to women in the state as they mark the 2022 International Womens’ Day.

Governor Udom Emmanuel celebrated Akwa Ibom Women on International Womens’ Day. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

In a goodwill message released by his spokesman, Ekerete Udoh, the governor said:

“On this great and auspicious occasion of the International womens’ Day, 2022, with the theme. 'Break the Bias,' on behalf of the government and the good people of Akwa Ibom state, I join our wonderful and resourceful women to celebrate the day.

“The theme speaks so eloquently to an issue we, here in Akwa Ibom state, take very seriously: The breaking of biases.

“Our Dakkada philosophy is centrally anchored on the need to rise above and beyond biases: Biases in equality of opportunities, biases in educational advancements, biases in social and economic mobility, biases based on gender and other forms of discriminatory tendencies.

“Today, because we believe in the growth, empowerment and advancement of our women in all spheres of the human experience, we have women in high positions of authority and responsibilities.

“From the chief judge, to the deputy speaker, of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, to commissioners, chairmen of local government councils, board chairmen among others.

“Let me also, thank immensely the great work my wife, Martha Udom Emmanuel has been doing, in reawakening the enormous potentials of our women to rise to the faith of their greatness through her Signature Pet Project, the Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

“Once again, congratulations to our women!”

