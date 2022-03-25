The debate on zoning has been ongoing in the polity for a while now and has continued to cause a divide among members of the two major parties in the country, the APC and the PDP

Ahead of 2023, a southeastern group has called on both parties to zone their presidential tickets to the region

The group further challenged the Southeast region to demonstrate capacity, thereby giving Nigeria the most credible and competent presidential candidate in 2023

A group, Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others to cede their presidential tickets to the southeast.

Leadership reports that the group said the existing power-sharing arrangement between Southern and Northern Nigeria should be upheld to build a stronger Nigeria devoid of any form of marginalisation of any section.

In a communique it released after a leaders summit held on Thursday, March 24, in Owerri, the Imo State capital under the chairmanship of Comrade Felix Worlu (Ikwerre Youth president), the group challenged the Southeast region to demonstrate capacity and give Nigeria the most credible and competent presidential candidates that would heal the wounds inflicted on the country by bad leadership.

The southeast governors have been clamouring for a rotational presidency ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Enugu State Government

Source: Facebook

Northern presidential aspirants

They, however, advised that the presidential aspirants from Northern Nigeria should abandon their presidential ambition and respect the rotational presidency as a means to allowing fairness, equity and justice to prevail among the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It said this would provide a lasting solution to the extant quagmire in the nation.

The Assembly maintained that Nigeria had been in dire need of a God-sent leader to actualize a prosperous country.

Call on Buhari over insecurity

The communique called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fashion the best strategic approach to save Nigerians from banditry, Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal gangsters terrorizing the country.

Convention: APC unveils list of available positions

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progress Congress (APC) as part of the buld-up to its convention has released the list of all positions available for grabs.

This is as all the list of positions released by the party will be contested at the convention slated for Saturday, March 26 in Abuja.

Some of the positions includes, national chairman national secretary, deputy national secretary, national vice chairmen of the six zones, national organising secretary, national legal adviser, national financial secretary, and a host of others.

2023 presidency: Four things Peter Obi said while declaring that will excite Nigerians

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, had declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

He said if, given the opportunity, he will unite Nigeria and ensure a steady inflow of investments into the country.

Going further, he added that what Nigeria needs are people with capacity, competence and willingness to manage the country’s resources efficiently.

Source: Legit.ng