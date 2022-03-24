Professionals and businessmen from Akwa-Ibom state have condemned the resort to smear campaign against their governor, Emmanuel Udom, by a desperate governorship aspirant who is embittered over his rejection as the preferred successor to the governor.

The group under the umbrella of Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, March 24, said it will not hesitate to mobilize the people of the state against the aspirant if he continued in his agenda to smear the person of Governor Udom.

Speaking on behalf of the professionals, the national coordinator of the group, Ufot Umoren, warned the governorship aspirant to desist from making utterances and actions inimical to the peaceful co-existence of the people of Akwa Ibom state.

Umoren who is an Engineer by profession said should the aspirant fail to stop his campaign of calumny against the governor, he would be left with no option but to face the wrath of the group.

According to Umoren, rather than focus on his political career, the said aspirant is focused on destabilizing the state for his “selfish reasons”

The professionals stressed that they were alarmed by reports that the desperate but unpopular governorship aspirant, who is distressed over his rejection by Governor Udom as his preferred successor had “contracted hack writers to publish lies, baseless allegations and vile propaganda against the governor.

Hinting that the plot by the aspirant is dead on arrival, Umoren assured that the people of Akwa-Ibom know the truth and have already moved on with Pastor Eno as the preferred successor for Governor Udom.

Umoren said:

“We have been alerted that a particular disgruntled and embittered governorship aspirant has recruited some hack writers to publish lies, baseless allegations and vile propaganda against Governor Udom Emmanuel and Pastor Eno.

“This particular aspirant is so disgruntled that he has resorted to “if I can’t have it, let’s destroy it mentality."

He added that the said aspirant is embittered to the extent that he is sponsoring lies and false contract allegations to paint the governor in a bad light just because he was not endorsed.

His word:

“We condemn such desperation and send a strong warning to this aspirant and his co-travellers to desist from their scheme to destabilize our state or face the wrath of the people."

The group noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel has the right and freedom of choice with regard to a preferred successor in a democratic setting adding that the people of Akwa-Ibom State are comfortable and at home with his choice of Pastor Eno as the next governor of the state.

He added:

"The choice to anoint a successor is in line with democratic practice and norm across the world, so Governor Udom Emmanuel has not erred in any way.

"Governor Emmanuel believes that Pastor Eno is best suited to continue in his footsteps in developing the state and his choice has been overwhelmingly endorsed by the people."

“The fact remains that we can only have one governor at a time. What we expect from every true Akwa-Ibomite who has the interest of the state at heart is to support Governor Emmanuel and rally around, Pastor Eno."

"Any person who thinks otherwise should simply go and test his popularity at the polls and not resort to actions to destabilize the state."

Source: Legit.ng