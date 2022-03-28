The governor of Kogi state has made his stance known regarding the zone Nigeria's next president should come from in 2023

Yahaya Bello in a recent interview on a live TV programme, disclosed that the area where the presidential candidate hailed from does not matter rather his ability to turn the country around

Meanwhile, the governor was reacting to the Southern Governors' Forum stance on the zoning of the presidency in 2023 to the South-East

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), needs a presidential candidate who will turn the country’s fortunes around irrespective of where such person comes from.

The governor made this assertion on Monday, March 28, when he spoke on a daily programme, Channels TV reports.

Bello opined that the basic requirements of the presidential candidate are all that is needed and required by Nigerians.

Governor Bello said the APC cannot be free of agitations but such agitations were laid to rest and that gave rise to the peaceful convention. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Nigerians demand

The governor said during the breakfast show that what Nigerians require, first is a competent, committed, smart thinking and smart acting candidate who will turn the fortunes of this country around.

He explained further that all Nigerians require is a man that will not just bring hope alive but achieve great results.

APC candidate

According to him, the country needs a president who will unite every part of Nigeria and also build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He affirmed thus:

“What the party requires now is a smart, vibrant and younger generation to take over the mantle of leadership."

